Purdue began the weekend series with an offensive blowout that it failed to replicate in its next four games.
The softball team (8-13) traveled to Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday to take on Florida Atlantic, Southern Illinois University Evansville and Illinois State.
Purdue started off strong, defeating Florida Atlantic 13-5 in five innings, before quickly cooling off and losing the next four.
The Boilermakers’ win was fueled by a burning hot offense. The team averaged .444 at the plate and hit two home runs, according to Purduesports.com
Senior catcher Kaeley Hallada was a spark plug for the offensive explosion, getting three hits in three plate appearances and three RBIs to boot.
That explosion may have also exhausted all of the Boilermaker’s fuel. The Boilers only scored one run in each of the four games they lost, as well as only getting more than five hits once more.
The Boilermaker’s next best chance to win a game came Saturday against SIUE. Senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta pitched 4.1 innings, only giving up one run and four hits, as well as striking out seven batters. Junior pitcher Alexa Pinarski picked up where she left off, holding off the Purple Eagles through the top of the sixth inning.
Tied at 1-1, the bottom of the sixth opened with freshman infielder Olivia McFadden hitting a ball that broke through the left side of the infield for a single. Echazarreta followed with a single of her own to put McFadden on second with one out. The Purple Eagles managed to put away the next two batters and the potential game winning runs were left on base.
A double by the Purple Eagles drove in a run that put them ahead 2-1. The Boilermakers failed to take advantage of a runner on second and SIUE came out with the win.
Purdue has not had a winning record in a series since their opening series where they went 5-0.