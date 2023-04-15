The Boilermakers suffered their second no-hitter performance of the series at the hands of Michigan pitcher Lauren Derkowski.
The Purdue softball team (19-24, 3-11 Big Ten) fell 5-0 to Michigan (22-16, 8-5 Big Ten) in the second half of the Saturday doubleheader at Bittinger Stadium.
“We knew we were going to get another opportunity, and we think of it as a challenge,” head coach Boo DeOliveira said. “We watched a bunch of film and today our strikeouts were cut in half, so while we didn’t get the results with the hits or the runs, there were just not enough adjustments made in time.”
The Boilermakers took the first Saturday game with a close 3-2 win with five hits behind sophomore pitcher Madi Elish’s two strikeouts in her fourth seven-inning game of the season.
Pitchers for both teams combined for four strikes and no hits in the first two innings. A walk from the Wolverines got them on base first, and a mishandled throw to second base allowed Audrey LeClair to get safely to second.
Another mishandled ball by Purdue hit down the third base line turned a tag out into the first run of the game for the Wolverines, making it 1-0 in the third inning.
Michigan’s Ellie Mataya doubled, and a wild pitch advanced her to third. A smart fielder’s choice throw by pitcher Alex Echazarreta to catcher Anna Lonchar got the tag out off to save the run. A second straight tag out at home plate by Lonchar saved another run and got the Bittinger crowd cheering.
In the fourth inning, a pitch hit shortstop Tyrina Jones right in the knee, leaving her unable to walk to first base without assistance but was given an ovation by the crowd going back to the dugout. Jones was back at shortstop in the following inning.
LeClair tripled to left field, putting Michigan in scoring position in the fifth inning. A single hit to nearly the same spot in left field scored LeClair for the second time to expand the lead to 2-0.
Another ball hit into left field for a triple just missed the glove of left fielder Kiersen George, and two more Wolverine runners reached home plate. This sequence brought in senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski to take over for Echazaretta, who ended her day with three strikeouts.
Michigan continued its fifth inning carnage with a third ball hit into left field for an RBI single, pushing the game to 5-0. A catch in the outfield by center fielder Kiara Dillon finally ended the inning for the Boilermakers.
“Hitting is contagious. Sometimes when it happens, it happens back-to-back, and unfortunately, they got some extra bases on us,” De Oliveira said. “What you say after an inning like that is, ‘If they can hit, we can hit.”
With her second hit of the game, McVey tied the Wolverines’ hitting numbers from the earlier game at six, and another single hit by sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler gave them hit No. 7.
Neither team was able to do anything in the seventh inning and Michigan won the series 2-1.
Purdue pitchers combined for four strikeouts, giving up five runs. Derkowski threw her second no-hitter of the series, striking out six batters along the way.
“We can compete with anybody when we are playing Purdue softball,” De Oliveira said. “We need to take care of the small little details that we know are big parts of our game, and we’ll be fine.”
The Boilermakers have their last home game until May on Tuesday against Butler. This game will air on Big Ten+ at 5 p.m.