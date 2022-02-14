Ten home runs and 40 overall runs, 27 of which were scored by underclassmen, highlighted an offensively-minded opening weekend for the Purdue softball team as it swept the competition at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, South Carolina.
The Boilermakers (5-0) dismantled East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Georgetown at the three-day event that featured consecutive doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against ECU and CCU.
The Boilermakers were one of just two Big Ten programs, alongside Ohio State, to sweep their first weekend. The Buckeyes (3-0) secured large-margin victories over Northern Illinois, Louisville and Bethune-Cookman in Boca Raton at the Florida Atlantic Invitational.
Purdue either dominated its games from the beginning or recovered from early deficits quickly. The team very nearly shut out East Carolina in its opener, scoring 7 runs in the first five innings, before surrendering 3 to the Pirates in the sixth inning of the 9-3 game, which featured a program-high four home runs.
Three of Purdue’s runs came off of two home runs on 3 for 3 batting by senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta, who also gave up just three hits and struck out five batters in her four innings on the mound as Purdue’s starting pitcher. Echazarreta’s second outing of the weekend against Georgetown on Sunday morning featured six more strikeouts against a pair of earned runs in the Boilers’ 6-4 win over the Hoyas.
The rematch with the Pirates Saturday morning featured a four-run fifth inning that secured Purdue the lead after ECU got out to a 6-3 lead in the fourth. This comeback was Purdue’s most significant of the weekend and one of 12 multi-run innings for the Boilermakers. The production came from hits by Echazarreta, freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden and senior right fielder Rylee Platusic, with additional baserunning efforts from senior shortstop Rachel Becker, sophomore second baseman Jade Moy and sophomore center fielder Kiara Dillon.
Purdue’s games against host school Coastal Carolina looked like more tightly contested affairs, but never really got out of control for the Boilers. The Friday and Saturday afternoon matchups ended 7-5 and 9-4 in favor of Purdue.
The Boilers got the first match to a 6-1 lead over the Chanticleers by the middle of the sixth inning, before CCU’s Riley Zana crushed a two-run homer to left center field to make the game interesting. That game was Purdue freshman pitcher Kendall Klochack’s first career start and her first career win.
The second match featured a complete game win from junior pitcher Mo Wimpee, the first of her career. Wimpee struck out a career-high seven batters in the win, against just one walk, and allowed four earned runs against the Chants.
Purdue returns to the diamond this weekend to take on Delaware, Boston University and a preseason No. 12-ranked Georgia squad in the Red and Black Showcase in Athens. The opening game of the weekend against Delaware will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. No broadcast information has been announced.