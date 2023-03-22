A season-high three-home-run performance snapped a three-game losing streak as Purdue dominated Indiana State in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
The Purdue softball team (15-13) split its doubleheader against Indiana State (14-12) at Bittinger Stadium Tuesday in its 2023 season home opener.
While the Boilermakers lost the first game 6-2, they quickly bounced back in Game 2, getting their second-highest run total of the season with a 9-2 win over the Sycamores.
Freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos got Purdue on the board early in the first inning as she advanced to third base and eventually scored off of a pop fly to right field from sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones.
The game remained a tight 1-1 score through nearly four innings until senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta broke the game open with a grand slam, giving the Boilermakers a four-run lead.
From there, it was a home run fest for Purdue as Jones and sophomore infielder Jade Moy each scored two-run home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Boilermakers up 9-2, the final score of the game.
Purdue notched a season-high three home runs in the game, and sophomore pitcher Madi Elish added another win to her undefeated 4-0 record this season and also tossed the game-winning strikeout.
In the first game, the Boilermakers couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit, capped off by a Sycamore RBI double through three and a half innings.
Purdue freshman first baseman Bella Bacon got her first career hit and RBI as a Boilermaker in the fourth inning, allowing Echazarreta to give Purdue its first run of the game.
In the sixth inning, sophomore outfielder Kyndall Bailey advanced home after an Indiana State error, scoring the second run for the Boilermakers. But this was the last time Purdue was able to get on the scoreboard in the game.
Purdue senior pitcher Mo Wimpee tossed five strikeouts in the loss and allowed one run through three innings. The Boilermakers were also outhit by the Sycamores six to 10.
The Boilermakers will begin Big Ten play with a trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers in a three-game series. The first game’s first pitch is set to be thrown at 6:30 p.m. Friday night and all games will air on Big Ten+.