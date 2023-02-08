After a successful fall exhibition season, Purdue softball is looking to rely on its senior veterans and the nation’s fifth-ranked recruiting class in order to develop a winning season.
This year’s roster is expected to be well-rounded on all fronts. The Boilermakers are bringing in five transfers and 11 freshmen this season.
“We have a lot of young blood on our team, and we have some experience with our transfers,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said. “And when you combo that with a veteran team that wants to win, it’s a great combination.”
The Boilermakers will head to Tallahassee, Florida, for the JoAnne Graf Classic, which runs Friday through Sunday. They will play five games in that time against just three different teams.
Purdue will start and end the weekend with games against Longwood on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The team will also play Lipscomb twice, once after Longwood on Friday morning and again before Florida State on Saturday.
The Seminoles rank No. 5 in the NFCA Coaches poll. The team features several offensive weapons, including sophomore Michaela Edenfield, who led Florida State last season in slugging percentage. Junior utility player Kalei Harding is also expected to be one of the leaders for the Seminoles, as she was selected to the All-ACC First Team for 2023.
De Oliveira said playing highly-skilled teams like Florida State will “translate well” into the rest of their season.
“Typically, your preseason is used to get you ready for your Big Ten (games),” she said. “Our preseason schedule is packed. By the time we get to the Big Ten, all of the jitters should be out.”
Fifth-year pitcher Alex Echazarreta said the team has been preparing for the five-game stint in Tallahassee.
“We’ve been mainly just working as a team and doing defensive work and making sure we’re in tip-top shape fit-wise,” she said. “We’re honestly all just really excited and hyped up to play because we haven’t played in so long.”
Purdue went 5-2-1 over the course of the exhibition season, securing wins over Indianapolis and Bryant & Stratton College and splitting doubleheaders with both Miami (Ohio) and Notre Dame. The team’s only tie resulted in a low-scoring affair against Purdue Fort Wayne.
“It was a great time to be able to see what everybody could do,” De Oliveira said.
The Boilermakers finished 24-31 in the 2021-22 season and 7-15 in conference play. The team lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State, ending its season.
The team lost a few hard-hitting seniors from the 2022 season, including NFCA All-Region Team member Rachel Becker, who ranks top five in program history in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and doubles.
The Boilermakers have been able to successfully integrate eager underclassmen and experienced upperclassmen into both the roster and team culture.
“Everyone that came in brought in such a good energy and a good vibe to this team, and they’ve gelled really well,” Echazarreta said. “We’ve really come together as a family.”
The five transfers have provided the Boilermakers with a new perspective.
“I think it’s been really great for our team culture to have different views of other programs and how they function. What we have going great here and what we need to improve on,” De Oliveira said. “It definitely has been an open-minded experience for everyone, and they have fit in seamlessly here.”
One of the members of the No. 5 recruiting class, according to Extra Inning Softball, is the highly-anticipated freshmen utility player Jordyn Ramos.
She was selected to the NCAA list of 55 freshmen to know before the season, and Ramos said she intends to “bring in all of the energy in the world” this year.
“You will always hear me on the field, no matter what it is. Every single pitch you will hear me,” Ramos said. Ramos added that she is excited to open up the season in Tallahassee.
“No one is going to leave a clean uniform,” she said.
With all the new faces joining the roster, Echazarreta, who is returning for a fifth year with Purdue, is providing the team with experience. Echazarreta pitched the lowest ERA on the roster last season with a 3.72. She was voted to the NFCA Second Team All-Region Team last year and recorded a .578 slugging percentage, which was the 18th best in the league.
“Ultimately, I felt like my job at Purdue and what I wanted to leave this team (with) hadn’t been accomplished yet,” she said regarding her decision to return. “I was really looking forward to passing on my knowledge to the team.”
This mentorship from Echazarreta and other upperclassmen showcases what De Oliveira said is an integral part of the team’s foundation. “We value every person, regardless of whether they’re in the starting lineup or they’re third in position,” De Oliveira said.
Ramos noticed this culture during her recruitment process.
“When I was getting recruited it was a COVID-19 year,” she said. “We would do Zoom calls and get to know each other. It still felt like I was a person, and it felt like they cared about me individually, and not just as a player. As soon as you put on that ‘P’ you’re always going to have it.”
As the Boilermakers prepare to begin their season this weekend, De Oliveira said fans can expect the same success from the softball team they’ve seen from other Purdue teams recently.
“Get on board. It’s a great time to be a Boilermaker,” De Oliveira said. “All of our teams are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, using their resources, recruiting high caliber athletes and winning. They can expect the same from us.”