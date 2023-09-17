Nearly 200 people at Bittinger Stadium saw Boilermaker bats get hot in the first softball action of the year.
The Purdue softball team faced off against in-state Division 1 NAIA Marian University in a Sunday fall-ball doubleheader. The Boilermakers pulled off two dominating wins, including a 10-1 second game that saw young players shine.
This game also marked the first win for first-year head coach Magali Frezzotti, who was promoted after serving two years as an assistant for Purdue.
Under Frezzotti’s guidance, the Boilermakers have posted two of their strongest defensive efforts to date, according to Purdue Athletics.
“We’re happy with the way we showed out today,” Frezzotti said. “We want to be smart, we want to be aggressive, we want to be disciplined, and I feel like we displayed a lot of those skills today.”
It took almost no time to see freshman center fielder Moriah Polar’s powerful swing as she notched the first hit of her Purdue career in the third inning that turned into a triple. The Boilers would go on to score 5 runs in that inning alone and never looked back.
The top-10 recruit, according to Extra Inning Softball, broke out as the top performer of the second game on both sides of the ball.
“Moriah’s going to be a nightmare for a lot of people and I can not be happier that she plays for Purdue,” Frezzotti said. “She has the ability to hit for power, she has the ability to steal bases, make diving catches and throw people out, so we’re really excited.”
The Boilermaker’s pitching also stood strong in both games, with each pitcher making an impact. Junior pitcher Madi Elish, who started 12 games last season for Purdue, retired all 9 batters she faced while also throwing 4 strikeouts.
Freshman pitcher and 2021 Courier News NJ Player of the Year Juliana Raymond saw her first action in game two. She threw her first strikeout to help the Boilermakers ice the game late.
All of the freshmen who took the field today already have high praise from coaches and teammates and are looking to make a good first impression as the season progresses.
“I would say they all have really come out, they’ve all given it their best and they’re all competitive,” junior shortstop Tyrina Jones said.
The Boilermakers will look to keep the momentum going as they play another weekend of fall-ball at Bittinger Stadium, starting with a Saturday game against Huntington University at 2 p.m.