The Boilermakers’ offense started hot in their series against Ohio State but ended the weekend with a losing streak and a shutout loss.
Purdue (21-26, 4-13 Big Ten) took on Ohio State (30-15, 10-7) on the Buckeyes’ home turf over the weekend.
Home runs were the sole source of scoring for both teams on Friday.
Ohio State was on the board first behind a three-run home run in the third inning.
However, the Boilermakers didn’t stay far behind as fifth-year pitcher Alex Echazarreta hit a home run of her own in the top of the fourth, also knocking in sophomore utility player Tyrina Jones to bring the score to 3-2.
After a solid defensive effort in the bottom of the fourth, the Boilermakers had a chance to make a statement with their offense.
With two outs and bases loaded, sophomore infielder Olivia McFadden hit her second home run of the season, this time with the bases juiced to give Purdue a 6-3 lead.
McFadden’s grand slam ended up being the game’s deciding factor as the Boilermakers remained error-less defensively, leading to a 6-3 win in the series opener for Purdue.
The Boilermakers’ offensive and defensive stamina were tested on Saturday.
McFadden stayed dominant at the plate as she notched an RBI single in the first inning.
Neither team could ignite their offense until the third inning.
Purdue began its offensive surge behind Jones, who hit a home run to start the inning. Later in that same inning, she drove in three runs on a triple, accounting for four of Purdue’s seven runs in the third.
Sophomore outfielder Kyndall Bailey and freshman first baseman Bella Bacon each recorded singles in the third to bring the Boilermakers’ lead to 8-0.
However, the Buckeyes stayed on the Boilermakers’ heels.
Ohio State scored five runs in the bottom of the inning on an error, single and a double. The Buckeyes cut the Purdue lead to three runs with two innings left to play.
An additional RBI single from the Buckeyes in the fourth cut the Boiler lead 8-6.
Echazarreta hit her second home run of the weekend in the sixth inning, but the Purdue defense could not stop the Ohio State offense from scoring six more runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Buckeyes’ six-run sixth inning was enough of a cushion to give them the 12-9 win.
Purdue’s offense hit a sharp decline on Sunday.
The final game of the series was won by Ohio State via mercy rule. Two triples in the first inning gave the Buckeyes an early 3-0 lead. Purdue could not slow down the Ohio State offense or get its own bats going.
Ohio State scored six more runs by the end of the fourth and notched a 9-0 lead. Because the Buckeyes were winning by eight runs after five innings, the game was called short.
The Boilermakers have a chance to bounce back at Michigan State this weekend with the first game starting Friday at 5 p.m. This series will be aired on Big Ten+.