With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Olivia McFadden stepped to the plate with a runner at second and third. This was not the first, or even the second, time Purdue found itself in that particular situation.
McFadden made solid contact with the ball, but she swung just a little high. The ball skidded across the diamond, being scooped up and thrown to first for the out, once again leaving Boilers stranded at third and second.
The Purdue softball team (17-22, 2-9 Big Ten) lost to the Wisconsin Badgers (20-10, 7-2) for the third time this week, 5-1 on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
“The feeling is frustration, for everyone,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said after the game. “This weekend wasn’t our weekend.”
Upon escaping the third inning, the Boilers found themselves in dire straits. A four-run deficit loomed large as they approached the bottom of the third.
As the diamond’s spotlight fell upon sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones it appeared that this might very well be the team’s last chance at scoring that inning. With a runner at second and third and two outs, Jones readied herself for the task at hand, gripping her bat and leaning into the batter’s box.
With bated breath, the spectators watched as the count climbed to one ball and two strikes. As the next pitch hurled towards her, she swung her bat with all her might, but to no avail. The “Strike 3” rang out, and the Boilermakers’ hopes were dashed.
Two innings later, McFadden stepped to the plate. In a familiar situation, there were two outs and runners at second and third.
History repeated itself as she grounded out.
“We just need to be better with runners in scoring position,” coach de Oliveria said. “We need to step up in moments where we need to be clutch.”
Purdue was also met with defeat on Friday and Saturday, 7-0 in both of those contests.
Sunday’s game presented an opportunity to depart from the series without being swept.
Senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski got the start on the mound for the Boilers, but her time was short, being pulled after loading the bases in the first.
Freshman pitcher Julianna Verni was thrown into a tough situation. With one out, a single by the Badgers snagged them their first run of the game.
Verni did not implode, however, forcing a ground out and strike out to escape the inning, her stay was not long.
In the second inning, after giving up a run, De Oliveira made the decision to bring out the third pitcher of the game.
“Freebies,” De Oliveira said when asked about the reason behind the early pitching changes. “We can’t compete when pitchers are walking batters.”
Sophomore pitcher Madi Elish nearly repeated the same performance as her predecessor, giving up a run before ending the inning.
And predictably, in the third, Elish faced a difficult situation after a hit and an error. De Oliveira didn’t take her out after giving up a run this time around, letting Elish pitch the rest of the game.
Elish finished the game with two runs given up over five innings.
Fifth-year designated hitter Alex Echazarreta scored the only run for the Boilers in the series with an RBI double in the seventh on Sunday.
Purdue will face SIUE in Bittinger Stadium Wednesday at 5 p.m.