The Boilermakers hit an offensive slump while competing in nine games over seven days and came away with only three wins.
Purdue softball (14-12) was outscored 46-15 by its opponents during the team’s previous nine games.
This was due, in part, to a deficiency in offensive stamina, as the Boilermakers left 55 runners stranded and were shut out three times over the course of their road trip.
Their trip began at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in California with the first three games against Brown, Cal State Fullerton and Weber State being canceled due to rain and unsuitable field conditions, a press release reads.
The Boilermakers played the last two games of the Louisville Slugger Invitational on Mar. 12 against Long Beach State (11-14) and Sacramento State (14-9).
Fifth-year senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta started on the mound against the LBS Dirtbags and hit her first home run of the season, giving the Boilers their only run of the game.
While the offense was unable to convert at the plate and left seven runners stranded, the defense tallied three errors in the second inning and was unable to prevent the Dirtbags from scoring eight runs.
Senior pitcher Mo Wimpee started strong on the mound against the Sacramento State Hornets later that afternoon, allowing only three runs in the fifth inning.
The Hornets also exposed Purdue’s struggle to capitalize offensively, as the team left seven runners stranded for the second game in a row and was shut out 6-0.
Purdue was only slated to play Mississippi State (21-8) on Wednesday evening, but because of the three previous game cancellations the team has added a game against North Dakota State for early in the afternoon.
The Boilermakers notched their first win of the week against North Dakota State (16-11) Wednesday.
The Bison and the Boilermakers were tied at one run after both teams scored in the fifth inning. Echazarreta controlled the contest for Purdue, pitching a complete game and hitting the game-winning home run in the sixth.
Senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski started the second game of the doubleheader for Purdue as the team took on Mississippi State on the Bulldogs’ home turf.
The offensive struggles continued, as Purdue only recorded two hits. Sophomore infielder Olivia McFadden hit a home run to give the Boilermakers their lone run of the evening.
Mississippi State won the game 5-1, powered by a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Boilers’ inability to find consistent offense continued into Thursday during the Rebel Invitational in Oxford, Mississippi.
Purdue was shut out for the second time in a week when they faced North Dakota State again Thursday.
Although the team did not record any runs, they did tally six hits, including doubles from sophomore infielder Jade Moy and freshman outfielder Khloe Banks.
Echazarreta also hit 200 career strikeouts during the game despite the 4-0 loss.
The second game of Thursday’s doubleheader was a win against Samford (11-18).
The Boilermakers changed the unfavorable trend of the week, as Wimpee pitched a complete-game shutout of her own.
Purdue’s offense was finally able to capitalize on errors and convert at the plate, leading to three runs. McFadden and sophomore infielder Tyrina Jones each hit two singles and powered the Boilermakers to their second win of the week.
Friday consisted of another doubleheader for the Boilermakers.
The first game of the day was against St. Thomas (7-17), and the offense stayed hot.
Moy led the team with three hits, while Jones and freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos each scored two runs. McFadden and Ramos also tallied two RBIs.
Sophomore pitcher Kendall Klochack pitched her first win of the season.
While Purdue remained on top by a score of 6-0 through five innings, St. Thomas earned two runs in the sixth. However, their efforts came too late into the game, giving the Boilers a 6-2 win.
The two remaining games of the week were against the invitational’s host, Ole Miss (17-12).
The Boilers were shut out once again Friday night in the first game against Ole Miss and only registered one hit. Ole Miss took an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning and never looked back, picking up the 8-0 win.
Saturday marked the final game of the week for Purdue.
Purdue started Pinarski on the mound for the Boilermakers, but the Rebels’ hard-hitting offense could not be impaired. Ole Miss scored 11 runs by the end of the third inning.
Echazarreta and junior outfielder Kiara Dillon notched the sole two RBIs of the afternoon.
As the Purdue offense continued to stumble, Ole Miss defeated the Boilermakers with a score of 12-2.