After almost one year away from the field, the Boilermakers are ready for the first pitch of the season. Purdue is set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a doubleheader on Friday in Leesburg, Florida.
The softball team was fortunate to play a part of the previous season, but the pandemic cut the season short before conference play began. Purdue has not played a Big Ten opponent since May 10, 2019, when they lost 4-3 to then-No. 12 Minnesota in the conference tournament.
Michigan is the first of five doubleheaders that the Boilermakers will play during their time in the Sunshine State. The first three are back-to-back-to-back with Penn State and Rutgers following the Wolverines.
“We’re super excited,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said. “The team is beyond ready to play someone other than just intrasquad, but we’re just grateful that we’re able to have a season.”
While the matchups are more than welcomed by the anxious Purdue players, the question of the perfect lineup will remain unanswered until opening day.
Before the pandemic sidelined all sporting activities, Purdue was 15-10. During that run, junior outfielder Skye Webb was making big plays for the Boilermakers. She led the team with a .380 batting average, 22 runs and 25 RBI.
This season, Purdue returns the experienced starters who were beginning to heat up before the pandemic.
“We’re excited that we have some of our core group back,” Oliveira said. “We’ve got a really talented bunch and they have great camaraderie together. We’re just excited to see them compete together.”
In 2019, then-junior in-fielder Kenzie Bolin led the team with 128 putouts, outs forced by a player whether individually or contributing to an out. The second-highest total on the team was 61. Senior pitcher Sydney Bates also led the team with 73 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched.
These veteran players will have their hands full to start the season. Purdue has only defeated Michigan twice since 1999. On top of that, the Wolverines were 15-8 before the pandemic, earning four wins over top 25 opponents.
“We’re excited to play Michigan,” Oliveira said. “We get pumped up to play any team that steps on the field. But the game doesn’t know who’s supposed to win, I believe that any team can win on any given day.”
Junior pitcher Alex Storako struck out 141 batters in 75 innings, and junior infielder Hannah Carson racked up 239 putouts, tripling the second place number.
In a pandemic season, with a more-than-rested Michigan team ready at the helm, Purdue will need to capitalize in key moments more than ever before.
“Mistakes are gonna happen no matter how much you prepare,” Oliveira said. “Our team is definitely eager to compete and recover from failure whenever it may come.”