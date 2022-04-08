The team will look to snap a four-game losing streak and get some key wins as conference play continues after a tough east coast trip to Penn State.
The Boilermakers (18-19, 1-4 Big Ten) will return home to Bittinger Stadium to take on the Maryland Terrapins (18-15, 5-1 Big Ten) for a three-game series from Friday to Sunday.
Maryland is on a five-game winning streak, with two wins over Penn State and a dominant home sweep of Iowa. The team’s 5-1 Big Ten record equals the program’s best start in school history.
Maryland junior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck only allowed two runs and four hits while striking out seven batters, according to Maryland Athletics, in their last game against the Hawkeyes on Sunday. Schlotterbeck also hit her first career home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Terrapins will play one home game against the Coppin State Eagles (0-26, 0-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) on Wednesday night before they will travel to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers.
Purdue does not have a midweek game before the Maryland series.
In Maryland’s last series against Purdue in March 2021, the Terrapins won two out of the three games, 8-1 and 4-1 respectively. However, the Boilermakers were able to capture a close 2-1 victory with a walkoff RBI from sports center highlight machine: Rachel Becker.
The Boilers are coming off a weekend sweep against the Nittany Lions, losing all three games by wide margins of 7-1, 8-1 and 11-3 respectively.
Purdue did have some bright spots in those games, however, with senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta hitting two home runs and getting an RBI in the third game of the series Sunday afternoon, which marked Echazarreta’s fourth home run in five games.
Senior infielder Rachel Becker also made a leaping catch in the outfield and caught the ball in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended up on Sports Center’s Top 10 for the week.