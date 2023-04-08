The Boilermakers reached base a couple time, but none of them came home in a losing effort against the Badgers.
With Wisconsin leading the all-time series against Purdue 28-27, the Boilermaker softball team (17-21, 2-8 Big Ten) looked to even the matchup as it took on the Badgers (19-10, 6-2 Big Ten) in the second game of the weekend series but fell short 0- but fell short 7-0.
A leadoff walk and a double hit into center field got Wisconsin into scoring position early in the first inning, but a tag at home plate made by senior catcher Anna Lonchar saved the run and got the Bittinger Stadium crowd roaring.
“The crowd and our team spirit are a big part of who we are as a program and our character,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said. “Whether you’re winning or losing, your character is something you should never lose. So part of our character is that we’re fighters, we’re scrappers and we’re going to be there for each other.”
However, a sacrifice fly allowed Badger Badger first baseman Katie Keller to reach home plate. The Badgers quickly struck again with a fielder’s choice, advancing sophomore right fielder Marytherese Nevin home to make the score 2-0.
Sophomore second baseman Jade Moy got the first hit of the series for the Boilermakers, sending a ball into left field for a single. This got the Purdue bats going as senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta racked up her 52nd hit of the season with a single to center field, but a strikeout ended the inning empty.
A ball that barely made it into fair territory got Wisconsin into scoring position once again, and a sacrifice ball hit to first base allowed shortstop Ellie Hubbard to reach the plate for a 3-0 lead in Inning 2.
After Purdue center fielder Kiara Dillon was hit by a pitch, sending her to first base, she stole second to put the Boilermakers in scoring position with two outs, but she was left stranded on base with a flyout that ended the inning scoreless for Purdue.
No real action for either side came until the bottom of the fourth inning when junior left fielder Kiersen George got a lucky bounce on a bunt play that got her to first base safely. However, a strikeout looking kept the score right where it has been at 3-0 through four innings.
The inning break was all the Badgers needed to pick up where they left off in yesterday’s game where they won 7-0 after pitching a no-hitter. A single from right fielder Brooke Kuffel and a double hit into right field by left fielder Peyton Bannon gave Wisconsin its fourth run of the game.
A fielder’s choice and an error that led to a two-run single hit by second baseman Rylie Crane put the game on ice with the Badgers leading 6-0 at the end of the fifth inning.
The Boilermakers tried to answer with a hit of their own withDillon doubling to left field. A Wisconsin error advanced Echazarreta to first base, but a curious decision to run home cost Purdue a chance at scoring and ended the inning.
A solo home run hit just over the wall by junior catcher Christaana Angelopulos continued the carnage for the Badgers, mirroring the score from Game 1, leading 7-0 to start the seventh inning.
The deficit was too much for Purdue to handle in one inning, and it lost its second 7’0 game in a row. The Boilermakers strung together four hits and pitchers combined for just one strikeout.
“We’re just trying to find a way to tie it all together and get back in the win column,” De Oliveira said. “Sometimes you just have to have meetings with your team and just talk about what we need to do better, what we’re doing well and get back on track.”
Purdue will be back to take on Wisconsin in Game 3 of the weekend series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bittinger Stadium. This game will be aired on Big Ten+.