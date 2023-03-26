Purdue came into the weekend off a win and came out of it with three losses.
The Purdue softball team (15-16, 0-3 Big Ten) traveled to Lincoln to take on Nebraska (23-9, 3-0 Big Ten) in its first conference series of the season, but the Cornhuskers swept the series, pushing their dominant record over the Boilermakers to 8-2 over their last 10 meetings.
The first game on Friday was a neck-and-neck battle as Purdue led 7-6 through the fifth inning. Sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones got the Boilermakers on the board first when she advanced to home plate after a walk with the bases loaded.
However, Purdue was unable to overcome three unanswered runs by Nebraska in the sixth inning and fell 9-7.
Jones ended the day with a team-leading two runs, with sophomore third baseman Olivia McFadden adding two RBIs along with a run on two hits. Four pitchers got into the action but only managed a combined two strikeouts in the game.
Saturday’s game remained scoreless for most of the day until Cornhusker infielder Katelyn Caneda capped off a long Nebraska scoring wave with an RBI double to put the Cornhuskers up by four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
While a home run hit into left centerfield by sophomore infielder Jade Moy gave Purdue a glimmer of hope in the top of the seventh inning, a Nebraska double play handed the Boilermakers their second straight loss 4-1.
Senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski got the start and matched her season best three strikeouts, going five innings until sophomore pitcher Kendall Klochack notched a career best four strikeouts in relief.
It was a tight contest in Game 3 with the scoring remaining 3-1, favoring Nebraska through three innings. A McFadden walk led to two sacrifice hits and a single hit by freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos, allowing McFadden to score Purdue’s first run of the game.
McFadden also had a hand in the only other run scored by the Boilermakers as her single up the middle got Jones home to put Purdue down by a run in the top of the fifth inning.
But another run scored by the Cornhuskers combined with only one hit in the next two innings by the Boilermakers gave Purdue their third straight loss, this one 4-2.
Klochack was credited with the loss in the pitching department. In two innings pitched, she gave up four hits and three runs while only managing one strikeout.
The Boilermakers will return back to West Lafayette to take on interstate rival Indiana (22-9, 3-0 Big Ten) in a doubleheader at Bittinger Stadium Wednesday, with the first pitch in game one being thrown at 3:00 p.m. The game will air on Big Ten Network.