The Boilermakers will head to Orlando for their next weekend outing at the Knights Classic, where they'll take on four different teams.
Purdue (5-3) will open the weekend with a doubleheader on Friday. The team’s first game of the day is in the afternoon against the Columbia Lions (0-0).
Columbia will play their first game of the season on Friday morning against Gardner-Webb, making Purdue just the second team to face the Lions. Fifth-year catcher Anna Lonchar said this has made studying the Boilers' opponents a little more difficult.
“We haven’t really looked at their scouts yet, but we’ve been talking about their pitching. I know Coach (Shaw) has been talking about their past pitchers with us a little bit,” Lonchar said. “At practice we’ve adjusted what our game plan was hitting-wise off of their past pitching, so I think it’s just going to be a game-time (adjustment), just going in there and taking our hacks that we can and producing where we can.”
The second game of the day will start at 4:30 p.m. and have the Boilermakers facing Bradley (4-5). Bradley is coming off of a three game win streak following this past weekend.
Fifth-year pitcher Alex Echazarreta said that the team will try slowing Bradley’s hot streak down by taking the game one play at a time.
“As a team we’re just going to try to make all of the little plays and do all of the little things right. For me as a pitcher, I’m going to try to put the ball into the zone, so I can feed my defense and let the defense work and make plays,” she said.
Saturday will also feature a doubleheader for Purdue. The Boilermakers will begin the day by taking on Bradley once more. Echazarreta said that playing the same team on back-to-back days can be beneficial.
“It definitely has advantages because we’ll be able to hopefully see all of their pitchers in the first game, so we’ll be able to capitalize later on in the second game,” she said. “There aren't really any disadvantages because softball is just a game of failure. It’s just (about) what team comes out to show up on the field.”
The Boilermakers will then face University of Central Florida (5-5) to end their second doubleheader of the weekend. UCF is ranked No. 23 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. The team has been preparing early on in the week, but Lonchar said they have been focusing on how they can “play as a collective unit,” rather than UCF’s success.
“I think our mentality this year is the underdog mentality. We have been seen as the lesser of the Big Ten and we’re ready to prove everybody wrong, come out and have fun,” she said. “We can definitely put up a fight against them.”
Purdue will finish their weekend against Louisville (6-3) on Sunday morning. Louisville has six players batting over .300 and has beaten Missouri, now ranked No. 24.
To slow down the Cardinals’ offense, Echazarreta said the team plans to rely on their defense.
“We have really good outfielders and infielders, so I know that they’ll have any of the pitchers’ backs when we throw,” she said.
By the time the Boilermakers take on UCF, the Knights will have played 15 games in just 16 days.
Lonchar said that the team is planning to take advantage of UCF’s shortage of breaks.
“We have been able to capitalize on our off days. We’re just going to have to see how they play,” she said. “They’re normally a very upbeat team, so if we see that they’re already down energy-wise, we can capitalize on that. But if they’re not, we’re just going to continue to do our thing, play our game and just enjoy it.”
The team is coming off of a productive weekend in North Carolina and hopes to bring some of that success into this weekend.
“I plan to just keep my composure on the mound and in the box, as well as provide quality at-bats in the box and just continue to throw strikes and throw hard,” she said. “(If we) keep our family mentality throughout the weekend and know that everyone on the team has each other’s backs, we’ll produce a winning record.”
Lonchar hit two home runs last weekend and said she intends on continuing to make big plays.
“I just plan on bringing my confidence and relaxed at-bats. I think that’s where I thrive at. My personal goal is to just bring energy to the team,” she said.
Lonchar’s goal of providing energy to the team this weekend is similar to what the entire team has been focusing on in practice.
“Energy and communication are the main things our coaches have been preaching as of lately,” Echazarreta said. “We play a lot better as a unit when we are energetic and communicating effectively where the balls need to go, as well as just communicating our support for each other, whether we’re on the field or in the dugout.”
As the Boilermakers prepare for their weekend in Orlando, Echazarreta said the team is remaining confident.
“We can compete against any team, no matter what their record is.”