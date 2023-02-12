Two victories over the Lancers gave the Boilermakers their first two wins of the season.
The Purdue softball team (2-1) traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on Longwood (1-3) and host team No. 5 Florida State (4-1) in the JoAnne Graf Classic over the weekend.
The Boilermakers were also supposed to take on Lipscomb as part of the classic, but weather delays canceled the game.
In their first matchup against the Lancers on Friday, thunderstorm delays stopped the game after a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. The game resumed on Saturday morning, and the Boilermakers earned their first victory of the season 2-1.
Purdue freshman right fielder and Florida native Khloe Banks wasted no time making her presence felt, scoring both runs for the Boilermakers. The first came in the third inning after a wild pitch and the second came off of a sacrifice fly ball hit by graduate student pitcher Alex Echazarreta.
Center fielder Lauren Fox found home plate for Longwood in the fifth inning after a controversial call, but the Lancers were unable to score again with Echazarreta coming in relief and getting her first two strikeouts of the season.
The rain continued to fall in Tallahassee, forcing Purdue’s game against Florida State to be played late Saturday night. After three consecutive singles, sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones scored on an RBI single that tied the game 1-1 in the second inning.
However, two home runs and seven unanswered runs overall by the Seminoles were too much for the Boilermakers to come back from as they fell 8-1.
Less than 12 hours after its loss, Purdue came right back to the diamond to face off against Longwood in a rematch Sunday morning where the Boilermakers bounced back, winning 3-1.
In her Purdue softball debut, sophomore pitcher Madi Elish, a transfer from the University of Arizona, tossed a career-high seven strikeouts. Echazarreta, sophomore infielder Jade Moy and freshman pinch runner Jordyn Ramos each scored a run for the Boilermakers to give them their second victory of the season.
Between losing to Purdue, Longwood upset the top-five Seminoles, beating them 5-4 on Saturday.