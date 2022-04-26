In a tied game with no outs and runners on first and second at the bottom of the sixth, Purdue intentionally walked Indiana right fielder Cora Bassett to load the bases. A sacrifice fly gave the Hoosiers the lead.
A single brought home two more Hoosier runners to extend the lead to 7-4.
Purdue (20-28, 3-13 Big Ten) lost both games of the softball doubleheader against Indiana (25-17, 8-9 Big Ten), losing the second game 7-4.
The Boilermakers were outhit 11 to 4 in the game and put runners in scoring position in only two innings.
Senior shortstop Rachel Becker wasted little time, hitting a home run in the first at-bat of the game.
Aggressive baserunning paid off for the Hoosiers in the second inning, sending a runner toward home on an infield groundball. A double brought in another run to make the score 2-1, taking away Purdue’s first lead of the doubleheader.
A solo home run in the fourth inning extended the Hoosier lead to 3-1.
Becker hit a double in the fifth inning to put herself in scoring position, but was caught by a pickoff throw by the pitcher.
After Becker’s leadoff home run, Indiana pitcher Natalie Foor pitched five innings without giving up a run. Foor began to waver in the sixth inning, walking a batter and giving up a single. Freshman catcher Ryen Ross hit an opposite field home run to tie the game at 4-4.
Then a sacrifice fly from Indiana third baseman Grayson Radcliffe in the bottom of the inning with loaded bases all but ended the game for the Boilers.
Purdue next plays Rutgers at home in a three-game series that begins Friday at 5 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Big Ten+.