Behind a veteran pitcher and an explosive sixth inning from two underclassmen, the Boilermakers picked up their second win at home, despite leaving 11 runners stranded.
After losing four straight conference games, Purdue (18-22, 2-9 Big Ten) had a break in Big Ten action in its 5-1 win against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (15-21, 2-8 Ohio Valley) on Wednesday evening.
Head coach Boo De Oliveira said, “It’s nice to have a midweek (game) and get to regroup going into the weekend against a tough Michigan team.”
Alex Echazarreta started on the mound for the Boilers and began her efficient night strong. She caught the Cougars’ leadoff hitter looking, giving her the first strikeout against SIUE’s top hitter, Paige Rocha.
The Cougars base running had been efficient and in stealing 35 bases in 35 games, but the Boilermakers were ready.
The defense caught an SIUE runner trying to steal second base.
De Oliveira said, “We expected them to run. We expect everyone to run.”
However, the Boilermakers started an unfavorable trend of leaving runners stranded in the bottom of the first.
The Boilermakers had bases loaded with two outs behind an SIUE error and two walks, but a strikeout from fifth-year catcher Anna Lonchar stranded three runners.
Purdue avoided allowing any SIUE runs in the top of the second inning.
Sophomore outfielder Kyndall Bailey reached first base after miscommunication between the Cougars’ infield to give Purdue its first base runner of the second. The Boilermakers capitalized at the plate behind Jade Moy’s RBI two-out single, as Bailey reached home after Moy’s hit rolled over second base and passed through the infield.
But the Purdue lead didn’t last long. Rocha avenged her leadoff strikeout at bat, hitting a solo two-out home run in the top of the third inning to tie the game.
The Boilers left three more runners stranded in the bottom of the third.
Echazarreta took her second walk in her second at-bat at the bottom of the third. She finished the game drawing four walks.
As a pitcher, Echazarreta said that she’s able to better understand which pitches she should and shouldn’t take.
“After starting that inning on the mound, I knew what the umpire was calling and what she was not calling,” she said. “That really helps me in the box to not chase pitchers’ pitches and to just see that ball in the zone.”
McFadden reached first base on another SIUE error and advanced Echazarreta to third base, putting runners on the corners. After Ramos was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases with zero outs, the Cougars made a pitching change. SIUE’s Sydney Baalman finished the inning without allowing any further damage by the Boilermakers.
The Purdue defense was solid behind Echazarreta through the fourth and fifth innings, not allowing any runs.
The recent cohesiveness of the Purdue defense is due in part to the team’s overall unity.
Echazarreta said, “We’re just really coming together as a family.”
The Purdue offense, however, continued to slow down. The team left three additional runners on base in the fourth and fifth, making it 1-10 with runners in scoring position through the fifth.
To start the sixth inning, junior outfielder Kiersen George made a hit-saving catch, sacrificing her body for the team and running into the left field wall. However, back-to-back singles from the Cougars initiated a pitching change for Purdue with one out in the inning.
Purdue got out of the jam behind sophomore pitcher Madi Elish and a leaping grab and throw from sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones to turn a double play.
Jones’ explosiveness didn’t stop on the defensive end.
She turned around to ignite the Purdue offense and hit an RBI double, batting in junior outfielder Kiara Dillon and giving the Boilermakers the 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.
De Oliveira said Jones’s burst “definitely helped” the team’s offensive rhythm.
“Tyrina is a gamer. We really just talked about getting it done and using momentum. She definitely fed off the double play momentum.”
Ramos continued the offensive outburst with a two-out triple to bring home two more Purdue runners. A wild pitch to senior infielder Emille Cox allowed Ramos to score, giving the Boilermakers a 5-1 lead.
Elish finished the game with three outs to four SIUE hitters.
De Oliveira said this win “100%” boosts the team’s morale going into conference play.
“Everybody loves to get a win. We’re going into the weekend and we’re not searching for a win. We got it and we’re back on track.”
Purdue will open the series against Michigan on Friday for the second in its five-game homestand. The first pitch will be thrown at 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on Big Ten+.