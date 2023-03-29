Sophomore infielder Jade Moy sent a ball deep into center field to get two more runners home giving the Boilermakers a 5-1 lead after three innings.
However, the Hoosiers rallied back with seven unanswered runs to take the first game 8-5.
After a long weekend road trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, losing three straight games, the Purdue softball team (15-17, 0-4 Big Ten) returned home to face interstate rival No. 24 Indiana (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) at Bittinger Stadium in a doubleheader Wednesday.
The Hoosiers rode in on a 16-game winning streak, the best in their program’s history, after sweeping No. 22 Maryland last weekend while the Boilermakers have not beaten Indiana since April 2021.
Indiana started the game with a leadoff single from senior utility player and former Purdue member Cora Bassett, who picked up her 13th stolen base of the year to advance to second, but senior first baseman Becca Edwards beat the Indiana batter to the bag to keep the inning clean for the Boilermakers.
Sophomore third baseman Olivia McFadden played hero for Purdue, scoring a double RBI to put the Boilermakers up 2-0 after a ball right down the third base line narrowly missed the Hoosier outfielder’s glove.
Senior pitcher Alexa Pinarski recorded her second strikeout of the day in the top of the second inning after giving up a walk, then a sacrifice fly got the Hoosiers on the board with catcher Avery Parker reaching the plate to bring the score to 2-1.
A diving catch leading Hoosier second baseman Taryn Kern into the dugout led to two quick outs for the Boilermakers in the bottom of the third inning, but Edwards kept Purdue alive with a two-out single and a stolen base.
McFadden then singled, leading to an RBI by freshman first baseman Bella Bacon. This brought the score to 3-1, but they were not done yet. A deep ball hit into center field by Moy scored two more runners, giving the Boilermakers a 5-1 lead after three.
In the top of the fourth inning, IU’s pitcher Brianna Copeland scored her fourth home run of the season, cutting the lead to 3 runs with no outs. After Parker scored on a single, a three-run home run hit just over the center field wall by Kern gave Indiana a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth.
A shallow fly ball hit into center field by freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos ended another 1-2-3 inning for the Boilermakers as they tried to claw their way back in front.
One inning later, a misfielded error allowed Jones to advance safely to first, but the momentum was immediately killed when the Hoosiers made a double play.
Bacon picked up her second base hit of the game, getting a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, but was left stranded after two strikeouts and a fly out to keep the score at 6-5 Hoosiers.
Kern scored her second home run and third RBI with a ball that sailed inches over the center-field wall that gave the Hoosiers another insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning at 7-5.
Two more runners on base forced a fourth pitching change for Purdue. Right away, a double to center field got another Hoosier home to make it 8-5 to end the top of the seventh inning.
In desperation, Dillon picked up a leadoff single to keep the Boilermakers alive. What should have been a double play to end the game, IU’s Brooke Benson turned into a missed catch, allowing Jones and Ramos to reach the corners.
With the game-tying run up at the plate, Edwards hit a ball right back to the pitcher for the second out. McFadden had a chance to play hero once again for Purdue, but Bassett came down with the catch to end the game.