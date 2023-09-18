The Purdue softball team is back with some new faces, starting at the top with head coach Magali Frezzotti.
Frezzotti was given the job last June, and since has been hammering Boiler softball with the mantra, “smart, aggressive, disciplined.”
A motto put on display this Sunday, in their fall-ball doubleheader against Marian University.
Both offenses were quiet as the defenses performed through the early innings of the game.
Junior Madi Elish stifled Marian bats, netting four strikeouts through three innings of no hit ball. To end the first inning, freshman center fielder Moriah Polar set off an eruption of cheers from the Purdue dugout with a diving snag.
Then, Polar snapped the offensive silence, roping a triple into the left center gap. She came around to score on the next play, serving as the first of five runs in the third.
The offense continued to pour it on, scoring three in the fourth and another in the fifth, effectively sealing the door on the game’s outcome.
After several more innings of Boiler dominance, Purdue ended its day up 10-1 for the second crushing win of its doubleheader.
Polar’s highlight performance perfectly displayed Coach Frezzotti’s mantra, and the new skipper took note.
“She’s gonna be a nightmare, and I couldn’t be happier that she’s on Purdue.”
The future looks bright, according to Junior Tyrina Jones.
“We’re gonna be able to hit the ball this season… I think we’re set, it’s gonna be good.”
The Boilers will aim to keep their offense rolling, as they play Huntington University at Bittinger Stadium next Saturday.