The Boilermakers tallied up only three hits and no walks today.
Michigan State (22-24, 2-13 Big Ten) had 12 hits and three walks on the way to an 8-0 shutout loss for the Boilers (19-25, 2-10 Big Ten), extending their losing streak to six games.
The game marked Purdue’s 10th loss in their last 11 games. After the game, head coach Boo de Oliveira held a lengthy post-game talk with the players.
“(We talked about how) we need to be grittier,” Oliveira said. “We need to be tougher on the field and dig in a little bit more.”
Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller held Purdue to just one hit until the sixth inning, when the Boilers placed runners on second and third, but couldn’t capitalize, leaving the runners stranded.
A leadoff double set up the sacrifice fly by Michigan State, giving them the lead in the third inning at 1-0. Senior pitcher Brenna Smith struck out two batters to escape the inning and leave a runner stranded on third.
Another leadoff triple in the fifth inning allowed Michigan State to score easily on a single. The Spartans increased their lead to 4-0 with yet another triple.
A ground ball up the middle was just out of reach for senior shortstop Rachel Becker, allowing another run to score. The inning ended with Michigan State ahead 5-0.
Becker was responsible for two of Purdue’s three hits.
“For me, I found success in just looking for hard pitches and looking for the pitches that I wanted to hit,” Becker said after the game. “I think that if we continue to do that as a team and use our preparation in the game, and knowing that we are ready to hit anything that we face, I think that we will have more success in the next couple games.”
Michigan State added three runs to its score in the final inning, making it 8-0.
The next game of the three-game series begins Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.