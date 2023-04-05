Purdue will host its first three-game series at home this weekend as it continues the conference season with Wisconsin.
Both the Boilermakers (17-19, 2-6 Big Ten) and the Badgers (17-10, 4-2) took their series 2-1 last weekend and have had the week off since Sunday.
For the Boilers, the last series was at Rutgers, which sent the gold and black home on a 9-0 shutout Sunday. That game lasted just five innings and saw the Scarlet Knights put up eight RBIs on eight hits.
Prior to that game, Purdue threatened to sweep the series. The Boilers won both the Friday and Saturday matchups behind Madi Elish’s pitching, which resulted in a pair of wins for her, now 6-1.
Offensive matchup
Wisconsin and Purdue both find themselves toward the bottom of the conference in terms of collective hitting percentage. The Badgers have averaged .254 through 27 games while the Boilers sit at .264 through 36 outings.
Both teams have four hitters batting above .300. Purdue is led at the plate by Tyrina Jones, who hits for .347 and has driven in 25 runs so far.
Wisconsin’s lineup is paced by the duo of Kayla Konwent and Brooke Kuffel, who both hit about .340 and claim the first and second, respectively, most home runs on the team.
Konwent leads the Badgers in just about every statistic as a hitter. She has the most hits, RBIs and on-base percentage, courtesy of the most drawn walks and hit by pitches on the team. The only offensive statistic she doesn’t top the Badgers’ list of is on the basepaths, going 0-1 on stealing attempts this season.
Despite a nine-game difference, the Badgers and Boilers have a similar number of stolen base attempts.
Defensive matchup
The Badgers have only used four pitchers this season, including one of the best arms in the Big Ten. Gabi Salo leads the conference with a 0.76 ERA and is the only pitcher below 1.00 although she’s pitched 70 to 80 fewer innings than second and third place.
Salo claims a .185 batting average against and is one of three Wisconsin pitchers with an ERA that tops any of the Boilermakers’.
Purdue could show any of its pitchers throughout the weekend, as it has used a plethora of starters over the course of the season. Last weekend, in the series opener, Julianna Verni started her first game as a Boilermaker. She recorded five strikeouts, two walks and three hits through 4.2 innings before being replaced by Elish.
Elish picked up wins in her first two appearances against Rutgers the previous weekend and is the only Boiler with a win record above .500.
Elish has the most innings under her belt with 58, followed closely by Alex Echazaretta with 55.2. Echazaretta boasts the best batting average against and the second-best ERA behind Mo Wimpee, who has recorded the most starts with 10.