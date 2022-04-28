With both teams looking to end their conference seasons strong, this weekend’s series is slated to be extremely important for both teams as they continue to try to earn their best ranking heading into the Big Ten Tournament this May.
The Purdue softball team (20-28, 3-13 Big Ten) will return home to face Rutgers (24-26, 2-15 Big Ten) at Bittinger Stadium for a three-game series from Friday to Sunday.
Both of Purdue’s comeback attempts fell short in their doubleheader against Indiana on Tuesday.
In the first game, the Boilers cut a 4-run deficit to just 1, but Indiana quickly responded with back-to-back solo home runs to crush Purdue’s chances at a comeback.
It happened again after being down 4-1 in the second game, the Boilermakers tied the game in the sixth inning. However, Indiana scored three runs to retake the lead, ultimately winning the game.
Rutgers went 1-2 against the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions, winning one in a low scoring 3-1 affair, in its last home stint last weekend. This ended a 14-game losing streak for the Scarlet Knights this season.
Rutgers junior infielder Payton Lincavage and sophomore outfielder Kayla Bock each hit a home run off of their one hit and junior pitcher Ashley Hitchcock pitched the entire game, only allowing four hits and one run.
In its last double-header series against the rival Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Tuesday, Purdue lost both games 6-3 and 4-7 respectively. The Boilermakers were only able to sustain a 1-run lead for one inning before the Hoosiers proceeded to dominate.
Senior infielder Rachel Becker and freshman utility player Ryen Ross each hit a home run off of a combined three hits. Senior right-handed pitcher Alex Echazarreta allowed six runs and struck out five batters.
Freshman infielder Tyrina Jones also hit her first career double to help Purdue score a run in the fifth inning.
The Boilermakers have struggled to beat the Scarlet Knights in recent years. Rutgers won four games out of six matchups since 2015, half of which coming in West Lafayette. Purdue has not beaten Rutgers since 2019.