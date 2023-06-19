Magali (Magui) Frezzotti has been named head coach of the Purdue softball team. Frezzotti becomes the fifth head coach in program history after serving as an assistant for the Boilermakers the last two years.
Under Frezzotti’s guidance, the Boilermakers have posted two of their strongest defensive efforts to date, according to a news release, including Purdue’s second-highest fielding % in program history at .971%.
“I am beyond excited and honored for this opportunity,” Frezzotti said in the release. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski, Deputy Athletics Director Tiffini Grimes and President Mung Chiang for their trust and support of my vision for Purdue softball. ... I have high expectations for Boilermaker softball and I am very much looking forward to hitting the ground running.”
The Purdue defense has accumulated 2,096 putouts, 910 assists and 27 double plays in her two seasons on the Boilermaker staff. The showing includes one of the best marks by a Big Ten defense last season, with the team racking up 479 assists, second-most in the league.
Frezzotti’s success in player development is seen in an NFCA All-American, two All-Region honorees and a Newcomer of the Year, all since 2019.
“Magui is a fantastic person and the ultimate coach,” Carol Hutchins, the winningest coach in NCAA softball history, said in the release. “She has years of relevant softball experience, but her biggest strength is her relationship building and her straightforward approach to teaching the game. She is a player’s coach and a tremendous human being. The sky is the limit with Magui.”
Frezzotti came to Purdue from Montana, where she was the assistant softball coach from September 2018 to August 2021. While with the Grizzlies, she was responsible for the development of hitters and catchers, while assisting with infielders. Defensively, Frezzotti oversaw the catcher's defensive skills, leading to improvements in footwork, glove positioning, hop-reading and more.
While with Montana, Frezzotti helped the Grizzlies to a program-best 16-3 record at home, a third-place finish in the Big Sky Conference during her inaugural year in 2019 and helped the program to more than 55 wins under her tutelage.
Frezzotti's previous coaching stops include Eastern Michigan as an assistant coach, Concordia as a graduate assistant and Michigan. While in Ann Arbor from 2016-2017, Frezzotti was a catchers development consultant, organized camp logistics, official visits and more.
An accomplished player on the world stage, the Argentina native played for the Argentina National Team for 13 years, where she not only served as team captain but competed in the World Cup in 2015, the Pan American Championships (2005, ’06, ’13, ’17), the Pan American Games (2007, ’10) and the World Championships (2010, ’12). Frezzotti’s success culminated in being named to the All-Tournament team as a catcher at the 2017 Women's Softball Pan American Championship, held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Outside of coaching, the Boilermaker founded Lineup Latino, which aimed to help the softball community in Latin America. Frezzotti created a platform to connect the softball community in Latin America with resources in the U.S. and across the world. Its mission is to educate, empower and prepare softball players from Latin America and the Caribbean to become a better version of themselves, on and off the field, for the rest of their lives.
Frezzotti earned a bachelor's degree in physical education from Instituto Numero 1 Dr. Enrique Romero Brest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2012, a master's degree in student personnel administration in higher education from Concordia in 2017 and a master's degree in public administration from Montana in 2020. Frezzotti is joined in West Lafayette by her wife, Haley Frezzotti-Hostetler, whose grandfather is a Purdue graduate.
Frezzotti’s first year at the helm will coincide with the 30th season of Purdue softball, which played its inaugural game in March of 1994.