Two no-hit performances and a close win sandwiched in between was the story of Purdue softball’s second-to-last home series of the season.
The Boilermakers (19-24, 3-11 Big Ten) took on Michigan (22-16, 8-5) in a three-game series, including a Saturday afternoon doubleheader as a result of rain projected in Sunday’s forecast.
Coming off of a 5-1 win over SIUE on Wednesday, Purdue looked poised to build a win streak heading into the weekend, but in Game 1 Friday night, Wolverines pitcher Lauren Derkowski threw her first career no-hitter.
She pitched all seven innings and tossed 13 strikeouts, her second-most this season. The Boilermakers only reached base three times — on a walk, a fielder’s choice and a Michigan error. Purdue lost 4-0, and the Wolverines extended their win streak to four.
In the first game of the Saturday doubleheader, the Boilermaker offense turned it around with a close 3-2 win. In the bottom of the second inning, two consecutive batters hit by pitches followed by two consecutive wild pitches brought freshman pinch runner Alivia Meeks in for Purdue’s first run of the series and Meeks’ first run of her career.
Senior Alex Echazarreta then doubled to right center field in the third inning, bringing in sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones, who was walked and advanced to second base off of a wild pitch.
After sophomore Jade Moy hit a single and junior center fielder Kiara Dillon was hit by a pitch, again, Echazarreta’s bat stayed hot. Her sacrifice fly out to left field got Kiara Dillon in to score to make it a 3-0 game.
Michigan scored two runs of its own in the sixth inning, but sophomore pitcher Madi Elish, who threw two strikeouts in the game, held off the Wolverines for the close Purdue win.
The second Saturday game looked a lot like Friday’s contest, with Derkowski tossing her second no-hitter. The game remained close at 1-0 until the fifth inning when two triples and an error turned into four Michigan runs. Purdue was only able to get on base twice, both on walks, and the Boilers fell 5-0.
“We can compete with anybody when we are playing Purdue softball,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said after the series. “We need to take care of the small little details that we know are big parts of our game, and we’ll be fine.”
Purdue will return home to Bittinger Stadium for its last home game in the month of April to face Butler (15-26, 9-5 Big East) at 5 p.m. This game will be aired on Big Ten+.