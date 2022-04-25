Purdue softball hasn’t won a Big Ten series so far this season. The team’s next opportunity will come when it travels to Bloomington to play rival Indiana University in a two-game series.
The Boilermakers (20-26, 3-11 Big Ten) travel to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers (23-17, 6-9 Big Ten) in a doubleheader that starts Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Prior to their win against Michigan State Sunday, the Boilermakers were on a seven-game losing streak and had lost 11 of their last 12 games.
After their loss to the Spartans on Friday, head coach Boo De Oliveira held a lengthy post-game talk with the players.
“There’s been a lot of really tough women that have come before this roster that have made Purdue softball what it is,” Oliveira said after the loss. “(They have) afforded us the luxury of having one of the best stadiums in the country and having the resources that we have and we need to play with more heart for them, because the program deserves better than what we’re doing right now performance wise.”
The Boilermakers defeated the Spartans 3-2 on Sunday to snap their losing streak.
“It’s just exciting to be back in the win column,” Oliveira said after the win Sunday. “It’s one of those things where you keep saying, ‘Commit to the process, commit to the process, don’t focus on the outcome.’ But we finally got the outcome that we wanted today, and it’s really exciting.”
Indiana is facing the same issue with a six game losing streak. The team lost to No. 10 Northwestern and No. 22 Notre Dame, Louisiana Lafayette and Penn State.
Look forward to seeing Indiana’s leading hitter Cora Basset, she is No. 11 in the Big Ten for runs batted in with 33 and is No. 2 in batting average at .432.
Basset will be compared against Purdue’s leading hitter, senior shortstop Rachel Becker, who is No. 6 in the Big Ten for batting average at .411.