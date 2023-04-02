Following a heart-wrenching doubleheader loss to Indiana, the Boilermakers set their sights on redemption and found it in New Jersey.
In the annals of Big Ten softball, the Purdue Boilermakers (17-18, 2-6 Big Ten) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (26-12, 4-2) played this past weekend.
Despite starting the conference season with a dismal 0-5 record, Purdue bounced back by clinching two much-needed wins against the Scarlet Knights.
Game 1 (Purdue 3, Rutgers 2)
In the opening contest, Purdue found itself in a precarious position, down 2-0 heading into the final two innings. But in a turn of events, fifth-year Alex Echazarreta drew a critical walk that ignited a comeback.
Capturing the lead from an RBI walk from sophomore infielder Jade Moy, the Boilermakers rallied for three runs in the sixth inning.
With the game on the line, sophomore pitcher Madi Elish stepped onto the rubber, delivering a masterful performance that secured a win for Purdue. Elish gave up just two hits in seven outs.
Game 2 (Purdue 6, Rutgers 3)
In the second game, the Boilermakers found themselves in the driver’s seat, with sophomores Olivia McFadden and Tyrina Jones both delivering clutch performances to put Purdue up 3-1.
However, the Scarlet Knights put together a comeback of their own, snagging two runs in the sixth.
With the game in extra innings, it was once again Ezacharetta who came through in the clutch, hitting a two-run homer that proved to be the game-winner for the Boilermakers.
Purdue got its second Big Ten win of the season with a final score of 6-3.
Game 3 (Rutgers 9, Purdue 0)
The Boilermakers’ momentum ended just short of a sweep as Rutgers rallied to score five runs in the opening inning of the final game.
Purdue was eventually mercy-ruled in the fifth after Rutgers put up four more runs.
Rutgers pitcher Jaden Vickers gave up just three hits through all five innings pitched.
Redshirt senior and Rutgers catcher Katie Wingert backed the pitcher up on offense, batting in three of the Scarlet Knights’ runs: two off a home run in the first and one off a double in the fourth.
Purdue Softball returns home for a three-game series against Wisconsin, starting at 5 p.m. Friday.