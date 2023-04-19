A wild second inning propelled by six hits, five runs and three stolen bases gave Purdue a 9-1 win at home.
The Purdue softball team (20-24, 3-11 Big Ten) defeated Butler (15-28, 9-6 Big East) Tuesday night in only five innings in its last non-conference game and last April home game.
“We came out and we hit the ball,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said. “It always feels good when you can score a lot of runs, especially early in the game and the defense did good on the other end keeping it locked down after we scored.”
With both teams coming off of losses and the Boilermakers being 11-1 against the Bulldogs since 2000, Purdue looked to show out with a winning performance in front of the home crowd.
A walk surrendered got Butler on base in the first inning. A double staying just inside the center field wall turned into an RBI that got sophomore left fielder Ella White to home plate giving the Bulldogs the early 1-0 lead.
After two fly outs, senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta kicked the Boilermaker offense into high gear with a single and sophomore first baseman Olivia McFadden hit a double that stayed just within the third base line. Then, still with two outs, senior catcher Anna Lonchar singled, bringing in two runners to take the lead 2-1 to end the first inning.
“It’s definitely a relief when the other team scores and then you answer right back,” coach De Oliveira said. “We worked on some things and made some adjustments on Monday, and the team definitely executed today.”
Purdue picked up right where it left off in the first with sophomore designated player Kyndall Bailey hitting a single into center field. After stealing second base, junior left fielder Kiersen George hit a sacrifice ground ball to advance Bailey to third. Bailey eventually gave the Boilermakers their third run of the game.
But this was just the start.
Singles hit by junior center fielder Kiara Dillon and sophomore second baseman Jade Moy combined with three stolen bases, and a Bulldog error got them both into score to extend the lead to 5-1.
Still with one out in the second inning, Echazarreta hit a home run to left field, bringing two more Boilermakers home to make it 7-1. Two fly outs eventually ended the inning with Purdue scoring five runs, the most in any of their innings this season.
“I come out here and try to give my best, and my best was pretty good today,” Echazarreta said. “When I get the ball rolling, the team just feeds off of me, and it is super good to see.”
A single hit by sophomore first baseman Paige Dorsett and a Butler batter being hit by a pitch put the Bulldogs in scoring position at the top of the fourth inning, but a diving catch made by Moy ended the inning without giving up any runs.
Sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones hit a single in the bottom of the fourth inning and Echazarreta picked up her third hit of the game, advancing Jones to third base. McFadden once again followed Echazarreta with a sacrifice groundout to get freshman Jones in to score to extend the game to 8-1.
A freshman-to-freshman connection occurred right after, when freshman third baseman Rita Nuss hit a single to get pinch runner Jordyn Ramos to the plate to make it 9-1 to end the fourth inning.
“Every single hitter today just came up to bat and was willing to hit the ball hard and do something for our team,” McFadden said. “I thought that everyone just really accomplished that really well today.”
Butler didn't score the rest of the way and in a mercy rule, the game was called after five innings with Purdue winning 9-1.
“In our pregame talk, we talked about being confident and just showing a lot of grit,” McFadden said. “I just really thought today the hitting transferred to the defense and we were just making sure we laid it out and got this win today.”
The Boilermakers ended their day with 12 hits, their second most in a game this season, and Purdue pitchers combined for five strikeouts in the contest. Butler only managed two hits, both by Dorsett.
“It was definitely a sigh of relief,” Echazarreta said. “We had a tough series last weekend, and Michigan is a great team, however, being able to come out here on our home field and just show that we are ready to play and ready to hit is a really good confidence boost going to Ohio State this weekend.”
Purdue will hit the road to Columbus for a weekend series against Ohio State with the first pitch being thrown at 6 p.m. Friday. This game will be aired on Big Ten+.