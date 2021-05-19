Three Boilermakers were honored Wednesday with spots on the All-Big Ten team, two on the All-Big Ten second team and one on the All-Big Ten first team.
Junior shortstop Rachel Becker won her first-ever All-Big Ten honor after setting the fifth-highest Big Ten and highest Purdue single-season hitting average record at .479. Becker also set records for hits (68), runs scored (40) and placed second in on-base percentage (.539), according to a Purdue press release.
Freshman catcher Kaitlyn Brannstrom earned a spot on both the All-Big Ten second team and the all-freshman team after gaining 33 hits in 40 games played. The freshman produced nine games with multiple RBI, five home runs and 30 RBI.
It will be the first time a Purdue freshman has found a spot on the all-freshman team in more than a decade, Purdue said.
Sophomore Cora Bassett, who received a spot on the All-Big Ten second team, started every one of the 32 games she played this season. In those starts, she produced 22 RBI, 32 hits, 3 home runs, and a .311 batting average in 103 at bats.
Senior pitcher Sydney Bates was also one of 14 recipients of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. The award represents students "in good academic standing" who "have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting," according to the Big Ten.