After dropping the opening game of the Carolina Classic, Purdue (12-6) went on to win its last three games of the weekend behind sophomore utility player Tyrina Jones’s offensive surge.
Jones’ efficiency at the plate included two home runs and six RBIs over the four-game stretch.
The Boilermakers started their trip with a game against North Carolina (8-13). North Carolina’s home runs were ultimately the main factor that led to the Boilermakers’ defeat.
Senior pitcher Mo Wimpee started the game strong for Purdue and only allowed one hit and one run. However, after walking a North Carolina hitter in the third inning, senior Alexa Pinarski came into the game as relief.
The Tar Heels took advantage of the pitching change and got on the board early with a three-run homerun in the third.
The Boilermakers matched North Carolina’s three runs in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly from fifth-year pitcher Alex Echazarreta and errors from the Tar Heels that led to two additional runs.
With the score tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, Echazarreta and the rest of the Purdue defense were not able to stop North Carolina’s junior first baseman Kianna Jones from hitting the game-winning home run to seal the Tar Heels’ 4-3 win.
Purdue was slated to play a doubleheader on Saturday, opening the day against James Madison (10-5).
Echazarreta pitched her second complete-game shutout against JMU, allowing only two hits. This marks the team’s fourth shutout of the season.
Jones hit her fourth home run during the game, making her the team’s leader in home runs so far this season. She also led the team in hits against JMU with three.
With the combination of Echazarreta’s dominance on the mound and the team’s offensive power, Purdue secured the shutout win 4-0.
Sophomore pitcher Madi Elish, senior pitcher Mo Wimpee and Echazarreta combined for another shutout in the second game of the doubleheader against North Carolina.
Jones scored the first run of the game in the sixth inning after sophomore infielder Olivia McFadden hit a single.
Jones continued to power the offense in the seventh inning as she added onto her home runs and hit a three-run homer, making it her fifth of the season.
Those two at-bats were what stood behind the 4-0 scoreboard in the win for the Boilermakers.
The final game of the weekend was played Sunday morning against JMU.
Wimpee started on the mound for Purdue, but JMU got on the board early in the first two innings, making the score 3-0.
Jones did not slow down at the plate and hit an RBI to give Purdue its first run of the game.
The Boilermakers took the lead in the fifth inning behind two doubles, one coming from Jones and the other from senior first baseman Becca Edwards.
Sophomore outfielder Kyndall Bailey hit the RBI single to ultimately give the Boilermakers a 5-3 win and a three-game win streak heading into the upcoming week.