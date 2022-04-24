The game was tied 2-2 in the fifth inning. Two walks by the Spartans gave freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden a chance with runners in scoring position.
McFadden had already contributed toward Purdue’s two runs after a two run single in the bottom of the third. Not fearing Michigan State the second time around, she hit a single up the middle to bring home a run, giving the Boilermakers the lead and ultimately the win.
After being shutout in the two previous games against Michigan State, the Boilermakers (20-26, 3-11 Big Ten) snapped a seven game losing streak by defeating the Spartans (23-26, 3-15 Big Ten) 3-2.
The Spartans out-hit the Boilers 11 to 4, but the Boilermakers escaped numerous innings without damage multiple times thanks to a combined pitching and fielding effort.
“Even though we got out hit, we had hits when they mattered and that was what was most important,” head coach Boo de Oliveira said after the win. “(I was) really proud of our ability to execute with runners in scoring position.”
McFadden’s first run batted in came in the third inning off of a two-out rally by the Boilermakers.
A double by senior shortstop Rachel Becker gave the Boilermakers a runner in scoring position, and an error by Michigan State advanced her to third. The Spartan pitcher intentionally walked senior designated player Alex Echazaretta to load the bases.
Echazaretta was walked in all three of her plate appearances, and was intentionally walked twice.
With two outs, McFadden came to the plate. A softly hit ball went past the glove of the Michigan State second baseman, allowing Becker and freshman second baseman Jade Moy to score, giving the Boilermakers the lead at 2-0.
McFadden credited assistant coach Dorian Shaw with her success at the plate. McFadden said after the game that the coach creates a plan for hitting and how that plan helped McFadden attack the pitcher’s change up.
Sophomore center fielder Kiara Dillon dove for a ball hit into the right field gap, in the second inning missing the ball but colliding with right fielder Rylee Platusic.
The outfielders corralled the ball, but not before allowing a run to score, giving up a triple on the play. Freshman pitcher Kendall Klochak came in clutch, escaping the inning without giving up another run, stranding the runner on third and leaving the score at 1-0.
Two Michigan State runners were left stranded in the fourth inning after Klochak caught a line drive hit directly at her. Klochak yelled in excitement after the catch, however it was unclear if it was because she escaped the inning or because she avoided being hit by the line drive.
“It’s been her first start in a while,” Oliveira said about Klochak. “She's a freshman from Michigan. So it was really exciting for her to get out there against her home state and perform well.”
After the Spartans had already scored one in the fifth inning, Dillon caught a runner trying to score in time for the third out, leaving the score tied at 2-2.
“The defense really had the back of all the pitchers,” Oliveira said after the game. “The pitchers felt confident because the defense was giving them good vibes and it was a total team win.”
With the second RBI single of the game from McFadden the Boilers won, putting an end to a seven game losing streak.
Purdue next plays Indiana at Bloomington in a doubleheader that begins Tuesday at 5 p.m.