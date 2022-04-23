One hit generally isn’t enough to win a softball game, and that was the case today. As the Boilermakers fell 6-0 to Michigan State.
Purdue was hoping to stop the Spartans’ offensive attack and put themselves back in the win column after ashut-out loss in the team’s return to Bittinger Stadium yesterday against Michigan State.
The Boilermakers (19-26, 2-11 Big Ten), however, fell 0-2 in the series against the Spartans (23-24, 3-13 Big Ten) at a packed Bittinger Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Freshman second baseman Jade Moy commented on the fan support and young softball players that were in the stands at today’s game.
“There are little girls that look up to us, and I feel like we forget that, and we forget to play for the little girl that we were once before,” Moy said. “Seeing our fans out here is definitely a reminder that there’s people we do need to play for and not only for ourselves, but our fans and our teammates.”
Three early Michigan State pop flies in the first inning and a second base steal by sophomore outfielder Kiara Dillon got the Boilermaker fans and dugout rocking as the cheers could be heard all the way up to the press box.
Then a crucial error in the second inning by Moy that could have put an end to the inning instead led to 2 Michigan State runs.
Moy expressed the support that her team gives her and that they will always have her back even if she makes a mistake.
“During that moment, I made sure to call time to gather myself and gather everyone just so they know that whether I made an error or not, I’m still going to try to be the best I can be for them,” Moy said.
Michigan State’s catcher Kendall Kates made it a 3-0 game when she homered in the fourth inning. The carnage continued in the fifth as a triple from Michigan State center fielder Jessica Mabrey and a sacrifice fly by senior outfielder Courtney Callahan allowed Mabrey to score to put the Spartans up 4-0.
Purdue’s first hit came in the fifth inning as a single from senior catcher Kaeley Hallada helped to give the Boilermakers some offensive firepower, but a double play and a fly out left her stranded as the shutout continued.
“Anytime someone gets a leadoff hit, a leadoff hit by pitch, a leadoff walk, (it’s) a catalyst to set the tone,” head coach Boo De Oliveira said. “Hopefully tomorrow we take more advantage of that.”
The seventh inning was a hit fest for Michigan State, continuing the same story all day as first baseman Camryn Wincher and utility player Kennedy Wyllie both hit singles to advance to first and second early.
After a pitching change for Purdue, senior right-handed pitcher Brenna Smith pitched six innings allowing eight hits and getting one strikeout. Freshman left-handed pitcher Kendall Klochack came into the game to pitch the last inning.
“(Smith) was really gutsy today,” De Oliveira said. “She made a lot of great pitches, she went deep in a lot of counts and she pitched with confidence even when there were some defensive mishaps.”
Even Klochack’s efforts weren’t enough to stop the Spartan attack as Michigan State managed to score 2 more runs by Wincher and Wyllie in the seventh inning making it a 6-0 affair.
The Boilermakers will return to Bittinger Stadium on Sunday to take on the Spartans in the final game of the three-game series. The first pitch will be thrown at 11 a.m. This game will be streamed on Big Ten+.