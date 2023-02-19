The Boilers started and ended their North Carolina trip with losses but won the three games in between.
After losing to the Campbell Camels (5-3) in their first game on Thursday, Purdue (5-3) was slated to play four-straight Atlantic Athletic Conference teams as part of a cross-conference challenge. The Boilermakers’ only loss in that stretch was to North Carolina State on Sunday, just before getting out of town.
Leaving runners stranded was one of the main issues for the Boilermakers.
After the Camels put up an early 2-0 lead against Purdue in the top of the first inning, the team managed to get runners on base but only capitalized once at the plate.
Senior first baseman Becca Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to secure the team’s sole RBI by advancing freshman outfielder Khloe Banks in the top of the third inning.
Eight runners were left stranded that day, and the Boilers lost 3-1.
The team had more success on both sides of the ball during the following series of games in Raleigh.
Home runs were part of this improvement.
Sophomore pitcher Madi Elish’s consistency as the starter kept the Orange from scoring runs, and the Boilermakers began to take advantage at the plate.
In the top of the fourth inning during Purdue’s first game against Syracuse (3-3), sophomore utility player Tyrina Jones was the first Boiler to hit one over the fence. With two runners already on base, Jones’s homer accounted for three RBI, giving the Boilermakers a 7-0 lead.
Freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos was the second Boilermaker to hit a home run, making it the first in her young collegiate career. Her solo homer made the Purdue lead 8-0.
But after one more Purdue RBI from freshman infielder Alivia Meeks in the top of the fifth inning, the Orange started to work towards a comeback in the bottom of the fifth. After a pair of two-run homers, the Boilermaker lead was cut to just three runs.
Nevertheless, the Boilermakers stayed efficient at the plate in the seventh inning, batting in four more runners. Purdue held Syracuse to only two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading to a 12-8 win for the Boilermakers.
Purdue played the Orange again on Saturday, as well as NC State. The Boilers won both of these games, due in large part to their veteran pitchers.
Senior pitcher Mo Wimpee and Echazarreta pitched back-to-back shutouts against Syracuse and NC State on Saturday.
Wimpee allowed only two hits through seven innings. On the other side of the ball, eight hitters contributed to the scoring. The Boilers notched three doubles in the game from junior outfielder Kiersen George, Echazarreta and junior outfielder Kiara Dillon.
Between those hits advancing Purdue’s offense and Wimpee’s dominant day on the mound, the Boilermakers won 7-0 in their second game against Syracuse.
Echazarreta’s one allowed hit and 11 strikeouts versus NC State powered the Boilermakers through the second half of their Saturday doubleheader. The Wolfpack’s lone hit came from junior infielder Kaylee Lambrecht in the third inning.
Fifth-year senior catcher and third baseman Anna Lonchar recorded the Boilermakers’ third home run of the weekend in the top of the third inning, capping off the 4-0 win over the Wolfpack.
Lonchar stayed hot into the Boilers’ final game of the weekend on Sunday. She recorded a double and hit her second home run of the season during the team’s second game against NC State.
Jones also recorded her second home run of the season on Sunday to make the score 4-3, in a comeback attempt at the bottom of the seventh inning.
But Jones’ and Lonchar’s hitting performances appeared too late into the game and were not enough to give the Boilers the win.
After Elish gave up a home run to NC State’s leadoff hitter in the top of the first inning, Wimpee and Echazarreta entered the game to attempt to stop the Wolfpack’s offense. But an explosive sixth inning was enough to keep NC State in front.