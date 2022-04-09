Senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta had done her job of keeping Maryland to only one run, but her team's offense had not delivered till the fifth inning. The pitcher took matters into her own hands, hitting a dinger into right field.
Both freshman Jade Moy and sophomore Kiara Dillon were able to score. The following batter, freshman Kyndall Bailey, popped out to left field and Echazarreta tagged up for the Boilers' fourth run of the game.
The Boilers won in convincing fashion 5-2 over Maryland in their first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Due to rain concerns, the first game in the series between Maryland (19-15, 5-1 Big Ten) and Purdue (18-19, 1-4 Big Ten) was postponed.
When Saturday arrived, it wasn't rainy, but it was quite cold with 40 degree weather was 11 mph wind.
Echazarreta opened it up on the mound for the Boilers. She held the lowest ERA on the team coming into the game, but Maryland didn't waiver and came out with a great deal of energy, chanting as every batter came to the plate.
Ezacharreta walked the first batter of the game, who proceeded to steal second and third during the next two batters. That did not faze her, and she struck out the next two batters then finished the inning with a pop-out.
The second inning followed that same pattern as Ezacharreta walked the first batter. This inning, however, the senior pitcher seemed to be fazed after she hit senior infielder Taylor Okada.
That misstep made it hard for Ezacharreta to fight through the inning, leading to a walked-in run. Luckily, the pitcher found her footing after teammates came to her air and kept the scoring to only one run.
The Terrapins came into the game hot, winning their last six games, including their most recent game mercy-rule win against Coppin State.
Purdue, on the other hand, was swept in a three-game series that ended on a mercy rule against Penn State last week. They were looking rebound and steal a game or two from the Terps after the tough outing.
Down 1-0, the Boilers were looking to break free of the funk that surrounded their offense. The team did just that after Bailey drove in freshman infielder Olivia McFadden with a single to tie up the game.
The game slowed down after the back to back scores, the next two innings went scoreless for both teams. Purdue nabbed a couple hits but was unable to capitalize.
Things changed for the Boilermakers in the fifth. Echazarreta came to the plate with a runner on first and second and was able to lift Purdue up with two RBI’s and a run. Then Moy hit a double in the sixth to bring Bailey home from second base.
Echazarreta continued her streak of pitching shutting out Maryland for the final two innings, until senior pitcher Brenna Smith came onto finish the game.