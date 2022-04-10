After exchanging runs in the first inning, a low-scoring defensive game ensued in the third matchup of the home series between Maryland and Purdue.
The Terrapins put up just one more run in the fifth inning when former-Boilermaker catcher Kiley Goff reached base on a line drive double and scored on the following play. A one-run lead proved to be all Maryland (21-16, 6-2 Big Ten) needed to put away Purdue 2-1, who was unable to score in the following innings.
Saturday featured a double-header matchup between the two teams which they split 1-1. The Boilermakers (19-21, 2-6 Big Ten) won the first match with the help of senior Alex Echazarreta’s great pitching and two-run RBI double.
The second game that afternoon, however, saw the Terps handing Purdue a mercy rule after being up 9-0 in the fifth inning.
Echazarreta found herself on the mound again for Sunday’s game, where she allowed only four hits and two runs in seven innings pitched.
The defense behind her played well, allowing just two errors. The error generated in the first inning, courtesy of freshman third baseman Olivia McFadden, led to two runners in scoring position with one out. The following play, Maryland put up their first run of the game on a line-drive double to center.
The Boilers struck back in the bottom of the first as Echazarretta poked a double into right center, allowing sophomore Kiara Dillon to score, who reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
Dillon was the only Boilermaker to reach base more than once in Sunday's game after getting walked and hit by a pitch.
Purdue was held to just four hits on the day and generated two walks. With both teams' pitching proving effective, the Boilers needed to capitalize on the few baserunners they had but struggled to do so, leaving seven stranded on base.