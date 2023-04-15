Early scoring for the Boilermakers was enough to hold off the Wolverines in a back-and-forth thriller that saw a combined 11 hits.
With a 91% chance of rain predicted in Sunday’s forecast, the Purdue softball team (19-23, 3-10 Big Ten) faced Michigan (21-16, 7-5 Big Ten) in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Bittinger Stadium.
After falling in the series opener Friday, the Boilers turned it around, winning 3-2 in the second game.
After a deja vu moment from last weekend’s series against Wisconsin where Purdue was unable to get a hit in Friday’s game, the Boilermakers looked to get their first hits of this series in Game 1.
A foul ball hit just beyond the first base line in the second inning turned into a double play when Purdue sophomore first baseman Olivia McFadden caught the ball and tagged a runner out at first base, getting the Bittinger crowd on its feet.
Two pitches hit consecutive Purdue batters, advancing them to first and second base. Then, junior center fielder Kiara Dillon hit a ball into center field to load the bases, and junior left fielder Kiersen George hit a bunted ball mishandled by the Wolverines, giving Purdue its first run of the series.
The Boilermakers picked up right where they left off in Inning 3. A walk and a wild pitch allowed Jones to steal second base and a double by senior designated player Alex Echazarreta got Jones home to make it a 2-0 game.
In the top of the fourth inning, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler doubled to center field, giving Michigan its first hit of the game, but sophomore pitcher Madi Elish retired two batters forcing three straight outs keeping the Wolverine attack at bay.
A walk and a batter hit by a pitch forced a Michigan pitching change, but sophomore second baseman Jade Moy singled to load the bases for Purdue. A sacrifice fly ball into center field by Echazarreta got Dillon to the plate to make it 3-0 Boilermakers.
While the Wolverines got two singles early in the top of the fifth inning, a controversial call of out at first base and a ground out once again saved Purdue and kept the score at 3-0. Purdue also managed a single in the inning, but two strikeouts stopped the momentum quickly.
Runners on the corner for Michigan and a double by freshman pinch runner Madi Ramey got two runners on to score for the Wolverines, closing the gap to 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning.
Moy got the Boilermakers on base right away with a single to right field and a sacrifice bunt by Jones advanced her to second base, but Purdue couldn’t capitalize with a fly out and a strikeout ending the inning.
Three straight throw outs to first base for the Wolverines ended the game as the Boilermakers won 3-2, breaking Michigan’s 4-game win streak.
Elish was awarded the win, pitching all seven innings with two strikeouts and only allowing six hits while making key plays in the field.
The Boilermakers will play the second game of the doubleheader against Michigan at 5:15 p.m.. The game will air on Big Ten+.