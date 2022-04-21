Purdue softball will head home to West Lafayette, after reeling from a Northwestern series.
After getting mercy ruled in all three games of the series, the Boilers will play Michigan State, a team with its own struggles. The Spartans’ last Big Ten win happened all the way back on April 2.
Since then, MSU has stumbled through series against Wisconsin and Nebraska. The biggest theme throughout the season so far for the Spartans has been offense, or lack thereof.
The Spartans are last in almost every offensive statistic in the Big Ten, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging. The team has just two batters batting over .300.
Purdue has had struggles of its own this season, mostly from the pitching side. The Boilermakers have the third-lowest ERA in the conference and second-lowest opponent batting average of .292.
The one thing keeping the team from falling any further is senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta. The senior is in the top-20 in ERA in the Big Ten and is in the top-15 in strikeouts.
Her performances against Maryland and Illinois have been the only Big Ten wins for Purdue this season. It has become a point of contention that the Boilers’ best opportunity to win is when Echazarreta is pitching.
Michigan State, however, has an ace of their own in sophomore pitcher Ashley Miller. Miller is second in the Big Ten in strike outs and third in ERA.
The series opens on Friday at Bittinger Stadium at 5 p.m. Faculty and staff admission is free with a PUID. Being able to win the first game in the series will come down to who can score against the other teams ace.