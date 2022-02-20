Competing with some of the best in the conference to gauge the team’s competitive ability before the NCAA’s “Last Chance” meets next week, Purdue women’s swimming and diving wrapped up one of its biggest weekends of the year in the Big Ten Championships.
The Boilermakers ended the weekend in seventh place, with a total score of 479 points. Though Purdue’s star-studded individual swimmers managed to break a variety of personal records, it wasn’t enough to stay competitive against six teams ranked 20th or above in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America, who each found ways to almost double Purdue’s point totals in all four days of competition.
Opening Night Relays
Boilermaker swimmers started off the week by breaking three season bests and coming within reach of several more in two events: the 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay.
While the upperclassmen continued to earn their spots in conference competition, four underclassmen highlighted the night for the Boilermakers when they swam for another top-10 spot in Boilermaker history with their 200-yard medley relay time of 1:39.75, two seconds ahead of their season-best mark at the Boilermaker Invitationals mid-November.
Four juniors suited up to compete in the 800-yard relay: Kendra Bowen, Lindsay Turner, Rachel Young and Elissa Haake. The four combined for a time of 7:16.78, 8.2 seconds faster than their time in the Purdue Invite. The team placed 10th and finished ahead of Illinois and Iowa, with Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan taking the top three spots respectively.
The Boilermakers finished the night in 10th place for the qualifiers, earning 68 points to take spots ahead of Illinois and Iowa, respectively. Ohio State combined for 128 points, 18 more than second-place Michigan.
Day 1
Freshman freestyler Hannah Hill broke Purdue’s freshman records while competing against Big Ten upperclassmen in the preliminary rounds. Though her prelim time placed 27th in the 50-yard freestyle, leaving her just outside of qualifying for the finals, Hill’s time of 22.88 broke the Purdue freshman record.
Senior Emily Pfeiffer, an All-American and NCAA qualifier for the platform and 3-meter dives, placed fifth in the 1-meter preliminary diving events with a score of 294.10, placing behind two Michigan and two Indiana swimmers. She was one of 16 to qualify for finals. Sophomore Jenna Sonnenberg and freshman Sophie McAfee also qualified with scores of 272.20 and 263.90, good enough for 10th and 13th respectively.
All three were unable to earn a top-5 spot in the finals, finishing seventh, ninth and 12th with scores of 310.05, 292.95 and 270.30.
The Boilermakers moved up to ninth place on the day with a total score of 160 points, placing ahead of Penn State, Illinois and Iowa. Ohio State again took first with 425 total points.
Day 2
Freshman Maggie Love proved victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke C-heat finals with a time of 1:01.16, good enough for eighth place in team history, according to a Purdue press release. Sophomore Abby Harter placed fifth in the C final of the 100-yard backstroke with a season-best time of 54.12, climbing to sixth place in program history.
McAfee and Hill continued to set spots in Purdue history for the second consecutive day. McAfee posted a 3-meter score of 338.35, moving into 14th place in team history, according to Purdue Athletics, while Hill led off the 200 free relay with a time of 22.76, good enough for sixth place in team history.
Purdue tied for eighth place with Penn State after gathering 289 total team points, finishing ahead of Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa. The Buckeyes, Wolverines and Hoosiers took the top three spots with 877, 810 and 782 points respectively.
Day 3
Senior Maggie Merriman and junior Maycey Vieta highlighted the final night by claiming silver and bronze medals in platform diving respectively, helping to gather total event points in their respective competitions. Merriman joined Carrie McCambridge and MacKenzie Tweardy as the only Purdue women’s divers to medal on platform diving for three consecutive years, according to a Purdue press release.
The Buckeyes won out the Big Ten Championship meet with a score of 1,303 total points, more than double what the Boilermakers throughout the weekend.