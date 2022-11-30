The members of the men’s 400 medley team will compete across three days of international competition at the Toyota U.S. Open this weekend.
Besides racing together on Thursday, the four Boilermakers are also entered in individual events throughout the meet in Greensboro, North Carolina. The non-NCAA sanctioned meet features a number of Olympic medalists and gives Purdue’s athletes a chance to race long course, in meters instead of yards.
Any swimmer who met the cut-off time requirement some time this season was eligible to compete and was given the option to travel. Of those eligible, Dylan Burau, Charlie King, Coleman Modglin and Brady Samuels are the four representing Purdue’s swim team.
In the 400-meter medley race, the Boilermakers are seeded fourth, behind teams from the Southeastern Conference and are just ahead of Swim Ireland. Outside of the relay, all the swimmers have at least one individual event they’re set to compete in.
Modglin will race the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke and Burau will race the 100- and 200-meter backstroke.
King, who swims the butterfly leg of the relay, is competing in just the 100-yard fly and said he’s mainly going to “dip his toes in long course” and try to get some fast times.
“I’ve been really focusing on the 100 fly and my fly in general,” he said. “This meet’s going to be a good way for me to get some work in, and I’ll get to swim with the fast people.”
“Fast people,” includes Samuels, who King motioned toward when he made that comment. Both King and Samuels are racing the 100-meter fly on Friday, with Samuels seeded 18th in the race.
Samuels is the only one on the team who is competing at the U.S. Open in consecutive years, which happens to be in Greensboro again. Last year, he qualified for the finals in all three of his events.
Outside of the 100 fly, Samuels also races the 50 and 100 freestyle events, the latter of which he says is his “main focus” and the most important to him at this meet.
“There’s a lot of big names and a lot of Olympians seeded towards the top of the rankings, so that’ll be fun,” Samuels said. “And some of my close friends from around the country will be there. So it’d be fun to see them and race them.”
All of the competition’s races being in meters doesn’t impact the distance traveled in a race very much, but it changes the racing strategies most college athletes are used to. Dividers are put into pools during meets so laps are 25 yards, an NCAA standard, whereas non-college races usually have 50-meter laps.
“With the meet in meters, there’s no wall there, it’s all at the end,” Samuels said. “So the turn is much less important, and underwater kicking is not as important as it is in yards.”
He said he definitely prefers having the turn and said racing without it is something he’s behind on and will be a focus of his at the meet. King agreed with Samuels on the race format and being more of “a turn guy than a non-turn guy.”
“For me, just working my distance per stroke is gonna be the most important thing,” King said. “The less strokes I take, the easier it will be to come home.”
Prelims for the individual events begin at 9 a.m. Thursday to Saturday and finals take place later that day.