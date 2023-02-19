Purdue’s swimmers, but mainly its divers, provided the team with enough points to slip past Northwestern and into seventh place on the last day of the Big Ten Championships.
The Boilers notched several season bests throughout the Wednesday-Saturday competition, which included five top-20 ranked teams. Of the Boilers’ 492.5 points, their performances off the boards accounted for almost half of their overall score as well as the team’s only medals.
Maycey Vieta took home the gold in the 10-meter platform event, just ahead of teammate Maggie Merriman in second place. It was the first time the women pulled off a 1-2 finish at the Big Tens, which hasn’t been done by a Boiler duo since 2010 when David Colturi and David Boudia accomplished the same feat, a press release reads.
Both Merriman and Vieta are seasoned postseason divers with multiple conference medals and NCAA Championship berths.
Vieta’s Big Ten title follows up a pair of second-place wins at the same competition in 2020 and 2022, just missing out on four Big Ten medals in four years after a fourth place finish in 2021. As a true senior, Vieta has the opportunity to compete for a fifth year at Purdue next year, which she’s reportedly been considering.
Merriman, competing in her fifth year, has contributed to the team’s score at the Big Ten Championships the last half decade and is the first-ever Boilermaker to medal four years in a row at the meet.
Every Division I conference specifies its own competition regulations, although they’re mostly the same. In the Big Ten, teams can designate up to 18 athletes eligible to score points for the team, and divers count as one half of an entry.
Women’s swimming head coach John Klinge said the rule exists to counteract relay race scoring, which provides double points to teams. The entrant imbalance has historically benefited Purdue, given the success of its diving program.
“We rely on our divers big time there,” Klinge said ahead of the competition. “I mean, they have the best diving coach in the country, and we always benefit from the divers doing well.”
Adam Soldati, head coach of both diving programs, has produced 14 NCAA champions, 70-plus All-Americans and a few Olympians during his 17-year tenure, which includes being named Big Ten Coach of the Year 11 times.
Back in the pool divided by lanes, the Boilermakers returned several swimmers with Big Ten Championship experience.
Kate Beavon and Reagan Mattice gave the team a handful of points each with top-20 finishes in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Lindsay Turner kept her streak alive of scoring points at Big Tens with her 1:58.05 season-best time in the 200-yard butterfly.
The team’s most consistent event winner throughout the year, Maggie Love, participated in seven events and swam as the second leg of all four relay teams she was part of. Love fell short of her seed in several races, still looking to break two minutes in the 200-yard individual medley.
Shaving a couple seconds or less off their season times would make or break several Boilermaker swimmers’ chances at an NCAA Championship berth. Outside of Turner’s 200 fly, no other Boiler recorded a time which met one of the NCAA’s time standards, A or B.
Any swimmer with an A standard time is guaranteed an NCAA appearance, and for the remaining openings, those with B standard are eligible to fill those spots.
For women, 281 total swimmers get a shot at competing in the NCAAs, which Klinge said typically equates to the top 37 or 39 athletes per event.
The road to the NCAAs for divers looks rather different because it’s determined by zone qualification scores, which Purdue found in four individuals, all from the 10-meter tower.
Saturday and Sunday will be the final opportunity for anyone on the team still hopeful of making NCAAs. Purdue will host the in-house Boiler-Make-It Last Chance on those days.