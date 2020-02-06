Purdue junior diver Emily Bretscher was awarded Diver of the Week for the second week in a row after her performance at the triangular meet last weekend.
Facing off against Minnesota and Northwestern, Bretscher recorded three NCAA Zone-qualifying scores. She finished No. 1 in the one-meter dive, with a score of 301.60, and No. 2 in the three-meter dive, with a score of 324.60. In the platform dive, she scored 266.45, her season high.
This award serves as her sixth Diver of the Week award in her career, and fourth this season.