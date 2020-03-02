The No. 46 Purdue women’s tennis team lost home matches against Ohio State and Oklahoma this week.
The Boilers (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten) played well through the beginning of doubles, but the Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) were quickly able to turn the doubles matches around in their favor to secure the first point. Both the No. 1 and No. 3 matchups ended up being 6-1 matches.
Freshman Nikol Dobrilova battled to win her match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The other point came from freshman Csilla Fodor, who dominated 6-1, 6-4.
The weekend continued with another drop to Oklahoma, 6-1.
“Overall, I don’t think we competed that hard. I don’t think we worked that hard and I think it was pretty lackluster,” head coach Laura Glitz said.
The single point against the Sooners (5-3) came from a hard fought 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 match by junior Zala Dovnik in the last singles match of the day. The team’s fate had already been sealed by the time Dovnik began her tie-breaking set.
“Personally, it’s always a little harder to play when I see the team has already lost, but every match is important,” Dovnik said.
This loss marked the third time this season Purdue has dropped a fully stacked weekend. Other weekend losses happened when the Boilers played historically strong teams.
The Boilermakers will go on the road for the first time in a month when they take on University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, Illinois.