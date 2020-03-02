2/16/20 Tulsa, Seira Shimizu

Junior Seira Shimizu races forward to catch a low hit ball and to return it back over the net. Shimizu and her partner freshmen Nikol Dobrilova lost their doubles match, 7-5, on Feb. 16.

The No. 46 Purdue women’s tennis team lost home matches against Ohio State and Oklahoma this week.

The Boilers (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten) played well through the beginning of doubles, but the Buckeyes (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) were quickly able to turn the doubles matches around in their favor to secure the first point. Both the No. 1 and No. 3 matchups ended up being 6-1 matches.

Freshman Nikol Dobrilova battled to win her match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The other point came from freshman Csilla Fodor, who dominated 6-1, 6-4.

The weekend continued with another drop to Oklahoma, 6-1.

“Overall, I don’t think we competed that hard. I don’t think we worked that hard and I think it was pretty lackluster,” head coach Laura Glitz said.

The single point against the Sooners (5-3) came from a hard fought 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 match by junior Zala Dovnik in the last singles match of the day. The team’s fate had already been sealed by the time Dovnik began her tie-breaking set.

“Personally, it’s always a little harder to play when I see the team has already lost, but every match is important,” Dovnik said.

This loss marked the third time this season Purdue has dropped a fully stacked weekend. Other weekend losses happened when the Boilers played historically strong teams.

The Boilermakers will go on the road for the first time in a month when they take on University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, Illinois.

