The Purdue women's tennis team is moving toward its busiest weekend of regular season play.
The Boilers (5-8, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a weekend away where they lost another Big Ten match, this time 4-1 to Illinois.
"I think we came out with really good energy, with a good mindset, and we got that doubles point," junior Ena Babic said.
Purdue won all the doubles matches and then proceeded to lose every singles point to the Illini.
"It just wasn't our day," Babic said.
The Boilermakers have not beaten a Big Ten team this season and will now be taking on two in a row when they play Iowa on Saturday and Nebraska on Sunday.
Iowa (6-6, 1-0) and Nebraska (11-4, 1-0) are similar to teams Purdue has played and beaten in the past.
"Iowa and Nebraska are both good teams," head coach Laura Glitz said. "I think they're both good teams that we can beat, but we're going to have to play and ready to compete."
The Boilers will shift their focus to Northern Illinois (12-6) after the back-to-back Big Ten matches. Purdue has never played Northern Illinois, but the Huskies have been successful this season against teams of a similar caliber as Purdue.
Purdue will play Iowa at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nebraska at 10 a.m. on Sunday and Northern Illinois at 5 p.m. on Sunday. All matches will be played at Schwartz Tennis Center.