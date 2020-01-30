The Purdue women’s tennis team is continuing its time away from Purdue as it travels to Seattle to take on the University of Washington.
The Boilermakers (3-2) spent this past weekend in South Carolina, where they lost to South Carolina 4-0 and to Wisconsin 4-1.
“The competition was very strong when we went down to South Carolina,” head coach Laura Glitz said.
The Boilers are now looking forward to a match against Washington (5-2) as they continue their on-the-road play.
“We are excited and motivated to play more matches,” junior Ena Babic said.
The team has only played the Huskies once, back in 2015 where the Boilermakers won 4-1. Since 2015, Washington has worked their way up in the rankings to end the 2019 season at second in the Pac-12 conference and No. 10 in the country. Purdue finished second to last in the Big Ten and No. 64 in the country last season.
Both Purdue’s and Washington’s doubles teams swept their opponents in their most recent matches.
“We’re not going to worry about the numbers,” Glitz said. “We’re just going to worry about ourselves and coming out and competing as hard as we should.”