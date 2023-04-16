Purdue guaranteed itself at least a first-round bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament with a win over Indiana on Saturday, which doubled as Senior Day.
The team honored a pair of upperclassmen ahead of Liz Norman’s and Csilla Fodor’s final regular-season match at home, although Fodor said she might be considering “a second senior day” down the line.
She said prior to the match that she had a conversation with head coach Laura Glitz about returning for a fifth year but didn’t want to leave Norman out there alone as the sole graduate honoree.
The Boilermakers opened the conference dual by earning a team point at doubles. They found wins through its No. 1 and No. 2 teams, which combined for a 12-1 game record over the Hoosiers.
Purdue dropped a singles match at the No. 5 spot but enjoyed straight-set wins from Carmen Gallardo Guevara and Kennedy Gibbs to build on an early point separation. Of the three remaining singles, the team needed to win just one to send IU home in defeat.
“Once (Norman) got up once, (Fodor) was coming back and once Juana (Larranaga) was up, I was thinking we have to win — like there's no way we lose all three,” Glitz said.
The only two Boilers who didn’t wrap up their singles matches in time were the two honorees of the day, but both were in a position to close it out. Both Norman and Fodor dropped their first sets, rallied back in the second and were leading the third when Larranaga secured the win on Court 6.
“Because it was Senior Day, Liz told me: ‘I want to finish my match,’ and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll make mine longer,’” Larranaga joked. “But then it was getting tight, so I thought, ‘OK, I’ll finish it.’
“No, no, I’m kidding. In the second set I didn’t compete as well as I usually do. I was losing a lot of deuce points that I normally don't, so that's what made the difference.”
Larranaga said she’s known Norman since before the fifth-year transfer became a Boilermaker, as she’d been in and out of Purdue’s facilities as a semi-local resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. The Argentinian said that she spent both her freshman and sophomore year Christmas breaks in Indiana, and both times, Norman provided a better offer than the dorms.
“I went to spend (Christmas) with her family,” Larranaga said. “They were all really nice to me, and I had a really good time.”
Glitz said she knew what she was getting in Norman skill-wise when she was recruiting her to the gold and black fold.
“(Norman) has been on good teams,” Glitz said. “She’s helped bring our team together like a cohesive group. She's very nice, and she looks out for her teammates.”
Fodor has been with the Boilers since the start of her collegiate career and has come a long way in her development as a player. Glitz said she feels Fodor recognized along the way what it would take to compete at the Division I level and has since turned into the hardest worker on the team.
She said there’s a particular Notre Dame match from Fodor’s freshman season that “still sticks out in her mind” as a testament to her development.
“Fodor lost the match 7-6 in the third (set),” Glitz said. “If you watch the way she moved then, compared to now, you wouldn’t believe she’s the same person — I'm serious. Sometimes I show her that to show how far she's come.”
The team’s next match will be its last of the regular season on Sunday. The Boilers will take to the road and play Wisconsin a few days ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held in West Lafayette.