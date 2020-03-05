The Purdue women’s tennis team is going on the road after a long home stand to take on Illinois this weekend.
This will be the first Big Ten road match for the Boilermakers (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten). The first match at home was a 5-2 loss to No. 2 Ohio State.
Both points against the Buckeyes came from singles matches, with wins from freshmen Csilla Fodor and Nikol Dobrilova.
“It all (came) down to my attitude,” Dobrilova said about her victory.
Dobrilova battled to win her match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Ohio State’s Kolie Allen, a player who ended last season ranked No. 96 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and is currently ranked No. 61 in doubles.
“(Allen) really fought hard and so (Dobrilova) played a really good match,” head coach Laura Glitz said. “That’s what (Dobrilova) is capable of, and that’s kind of what I want to see from her on a consistent basis.”
The Boilers will be playing their first away match since the beginning of February when they take on the Illini (4-9).
“I don’t really think it’s going to affect (the team),” Glitz said. “We just have to get fired up for Illinois.”
The team has only played three away matches this season, and all have resulted in losses. The most recent road match was a 1-6 loss at Washington.
Illinois has played a similar schedule to Purdue this season. Both teams have played multiple highly ranked teams, one after another, in the beginning of the season. The Boilermakers will be the first Big Ten match on the Illini’s schedule.
Neither team is currently ranked or has any ranked players. The Boilers were No. 46 prior to their weekend losses against Ohio State and Oklahoma.
The Boilermakers will take on the Illini at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, Illinois.