The Purdue women’s tennis team finished its first successful weekend at home and is quickly moving on to another weekend of play.
The Boilermakers (5-5) ended a five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against DePaul and Tulsa.
Head coach Laura Glitz said the team’s combined doubles and singles performances led to the success.
After a winning weekend, the Boilermakers have a bye week. Glitz said the team will use this week to hone their skills before playing in their first Big Ten match of the season, Ohio State.
“We can really focus on the little things to get better for the next match,” sophomore Nathalia Wolf Gasparin said.
Ohio State (4-3) is currently ranked No. 6 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The Boilermakers and Buckeyes have faced 23 times since 1999, and the Buckeyes lead the series 16-7.
Oklahoma (3-2) is unranked but is a team the Boilers have not had much experience playing in the past. The two teams have met three times since 2009. Of those three meetings, Purdue has won one.
“They’re both strong,” Glitz said.