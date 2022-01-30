The Purdue women’s tennis team moved to 5-0 on the season with sweeping victories over Bowling Green and St. Louis over the weekend.
The matches also extended the Boilermakers’ sweep streak to four consecutive matches over the last two weeks. Purdue’s only loss came in its second doubles match against Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.
After the freshmen team Csilla Fodor and Tara Milic took the first doubles set 6-0, the Boilermakers and Falcons each took 6-3 victories in the second two matchups. Purdue won the doubles point from its two set victories, and the second-set loss would be the only time Purdue lost that day.
The Boilermakers won all six singles matches in just two sets, including a complete match sweep by sophomore Rut Galindo.
The Boilermakers’ faceoff against St. Louis ended in a 4-0 Purdue victory with three unfinished singles matches and one unfinished doubles match. The final doubles match between freshmen Juana Larranaga and Carmen Guevara and the Billikens’ Elizabeth Mintusova and Lucija Faja ended at a 4-2 score in favor of Purdue because the team’s other two doubles matches ended before it and gave Purdue the match point.
The singles matches the teams completed ended 6-1, 7-6(6); 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0 in favor of Fodor, Guevara and Galindo, respectively. The three match victories, culminating in Fodor’s final set point, guaranteed the Boilermakers the victory, and the match was called, likely to avoid a conflict with the men’s team’s doubleheader of matches against Chicago and IUPUI.
The team goes on the road this weekend to Tulsa for a Saturday afternoon matchup.