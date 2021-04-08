The Purdue women’s tennis team takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini for the fourth time this season to close out its home season this weekend.
The Boilers (5-9) are coming off a hard loss at Michigan (13-2, 13-1), where the only Purdue point came from a singles match featuring sophomore Csilla Fodor, who was able to defeat her opponent in straight sets. Senior Seira Shimizu was close to making a comeback in her match, but ultimately lost in a hard fought tie breaker.
“I actually thought she really did a good job of just competing and hustling and giving a really good effort on the court,” head coach Laura Glitz said.
The Boilermakers first faced the Illini (6-7) during a pair of preseason matches at the Purdue and Illinois invites before facing them again in Champaign, Illinois, in March.
The first time the teams met at the Purdue invite, Illinois clinched the first victory despite the best efforts of Fodor and senior Ena Babic. They were able to take both their doubles match and singles matches for the Boilers.
At the Illinois invite, Purdue’s doubles teams were able to dominate their competition. The Boilermakers’ singles matches were a hard- fought battle. On the second day, all defeats in singles came in super tiebreaks that the Illini narrowly won.
During their most recent match against the out-of-state opponent, the Boilermakers were able to snag the doubles point but lost the overall competition. The Illini quickly tied the match early on during the singles bouts and Purdue’s comeback wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
“The good news is each time we’ve played them, we’ve played better,” Glitz said.
As the season has progressed, the Boilermakers have come closer and closer to beating the Illini. This will be the first time Purdue faces Illinois at home this season. The Boilers are 4-3 when playing in Schwartz Tennis Center vs. 1-6 on the road.
“I just focus on myself and from each practice and each match,” Babic said. “I just want to get better.