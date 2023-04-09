Purdue played its first home matches on the outdoor courts this weekend against a pair of Big Ten opponents from Michigan, including the No. 4 team in the nation.
The Boilermakers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) suffered a hard-fought sweep to the top-5 Wolverines (17-3, 9-0) on Saturday but handed the Spartans (8-12, 1-8) their fifth-straight loss the next day to maintain a .500 record in the conference.
Head coach Laura Glitz said she thought the Boilers fought hard against Michigan despite the 4-0 sweep on Saturday. She believed Michigan had the better six on the court that day but hopes her team recognized what it takes to be on “the next level.”
Purdue’s season-long fixture at the No.1-spot, Liz Norman, didn’t get to finish either of her singles matches over the weekend, as the team’s fate was decided before she could wrap things up both days.
Norman echoed similar sentiments as Glitz in that the Michigan match was a better Boiler effort than the shutout reflected.
“Yesterday was a good day for us,” Norman said. “Even though we lost 4-0, I thought everyone played super well. I mean, Michigan, props to them — like they didn’t miss the ball. But I think we’re on our way there (to competing at that level). Just a few things that we can be a little bit more consistent and diligent about.”
Against Michigan State, Purdue picked up the doubles point to start the match. Norman and her doubles partner, Tara Katarina Milic, rallied back from being down 5-4, but that was after they’d surrendered a 4-2 lead.
Norman said she and Tara turned things around when they went “back to the basics” of their respective games and told each other that they weren’t going to lose the point.
The Boilermakers got off to a quick start in singles, stealing another quick point courtesy of Juana Larranaga, who won her match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. After that, the Spartans found a pair of match wins over Milic and Kennedy Gibbs to prolong the match all while barring the remaining Boilers from straight-set victories.
“Overall, I thought we came out a little flat in doubles and singles,” Glitz said. “I think we’re a way better team, but we let them into the match when we shouldn’t have. And I think it’s just something that we got to get better with because we made it a much tougher match than it had to be, in my opinion.”
Glitz was glad to see Carmen Gallardo Guevara “dig in” to close out the match but recognizes it shouldn’t have come to that. The last two Boilers on the court were Gallardo Guevara and Norman, and they only needed to win one of those to oust the Spartans.
Norman said she thought Gallardo Guevara’s first-set loss was uncharacteristic of her recent performance and that she never doubted the sophomore’s ability to pull off the win before she did.
“I knew she was gonna pull it out because she’s been playing well,” Norman said. “She played well yesterday, and she was probably going to win yesterday. If she didn’t pull it out, I was gonna pull it out, but I had every bit of faith in her.”
The Boilermakers have just three matches left on the regular season schedule. They’ll play one more at home next weekend for their senior day against Indiana on Saturday before closing out the season on the road.