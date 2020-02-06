The women’s tennis team is coming off of a three-match losing streak as it looks forward to a weekend at home.
The Boilermakers (3-3) have spent their last three matches on the road where they have not seen much success. They lost 6-1 during their last match against the Washington.
“It was just a little bad luck and mistakes here and there, hopefully better this weekend,” junior Zala Dovnik said.
When the Boilers return home, they will take on two tough opponents.
The Tennessee (3-1) is currently ranked 20th in the nation and has beaten Purdue every time they have met in the past. Last season, the Volunteers completely swept the Boilermakers 7-0.
After playing Tennessee, Purdue will shift its focus to Notre Dame (4-2), another team the Boilers have never beaten.
“They’re both programs that are good, but I think both of them are beatable if we play well,” head coach Laura Glitz said.
The Boilermakers are ready to be at home all month after being on the road for two weekends in a row. The team is currently undefeated at home.
“We had losses, so hopefully we’ll be able to regroup and bounce back this weekend,” Glitz said.